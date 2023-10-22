The Canberra Times
Opinion

The West weakening its principles in Gaza

By Mark Kenny
October 23 2023 - 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
US President Joe Biden visited Israel last week. Picture Shutterstock
US President Joe Biden visited Israel last week. Picture Shutterstock

Hamas cannot continue to exist, explained the Israeli spokesperson, because it does not believe in the two-state solution.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.