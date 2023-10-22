The Canberra Times
Home/News/ACT Politics

Peer support workers help reform ACT's mental health sector, lived experience director Bradley Foxlewin says

Lanie Tindale
By Lanie Tindale
October 23 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

When Corey Lamb was a patient in an ACT residential mental health facility at age 18, he never imagined they would one day hire him.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lanie Tindale

Lanie Tindale

Reporter

I am a reporter at The Canberra Times, and was previously a trainee. I have covered various topics at the masthead, including courts, federal politics, breaking news, features and opinion. I previously worked in digital news. I am now a general news reporter, with a focus on health. lanie.tindale@canberratimes.com.au.

More from ACT Politics
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.