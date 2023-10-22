When Corey Lamb was a patient in an ACT residential mental health facility at age 18, he never imagined they would one day hire him.
A 2022 Prime Minister and Cabinet survey estimated 4 million Australians had faced stigma or discrimination because of mental illness in the year before.
But in Mr Lamb's job, his lived experience of mental illness is not just an advantage but a requirement.
For the last decade, Mr Lamb has been a peer worker at an Adult Step Down Step Up facility, helping guide patients toward recovery.
"The simple phrase I get a lot is, 'you just get it, Corey.' Peer workers, they just get it, they've been through it, some of them are still going through it," he said.
Paul Thompson first experienced mental health struggles after being retrenched from his "stable" banking job.
The late-in-life redundancy led to a period of mental ill health, sparking Mr Thompson's interest in the sector.
Struggling to find work because of his age, he received a Commonwealth-funded ACT Health scholarship allowing people with lived experience to study a certificate IV in peer support.
He helps NDIS clients maintain good mental health and observes their behaviour to see if they need further interventions.
"They trust me when I'm transparent about my mental health journey," he said.
"Particularly an older client that might have a mental health condition, I can talk about my own experience and how I was able to work through the issues."
Peer support workers provide more than just empathy, but a professional understanding of how the health system works, ACT Health's new lived experience director, Bradley Foxlewin, said.
"They're taking up that interpersonal support, walking alongside, but they're also drawing on systemic understandings," he said.
ACT Health is committed to incorporating people who have - or still do experience mental illness in all levels of the organisation, ACT co-ordinator-general for mental health and wellbeing, Dr Elizabeth Moore, said.
"Mental illness itself is not a barrier to being a productive member of society, and [can actually help in] leading change," she said.
Both ACT Health and Canberra Health Services have recently employed lived experience directors.
Mr Foxlewin, who has had mental health challenges since his teens, wants to develop the peer support workforce and use "direct, raw lived experience" to help reform services in the ACT.
"It's not that people with learned experience don't have any empathy, it's that they're not necessarily up close to the issues," Mr Foxlewin said.
Despite the push to harness those experiences, stigma can still be a barrier.
"I consider myself part of the peer workforce. And when you sign up for that, you come under the guise of historical stigma," Mr Foxlewin said.
"There can be little micro-aggressions or people might not understand ... I have experienced that in the past.
"When we bring lived experience into the role, what we do is we stand in the place of vulnerability being a strength."
Applications for the 2023 certificate IV in mental health peer work scholarships have closed.
