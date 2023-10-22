There have been calls for certainty around centralisation and the future of Wallabies coach Eddie Jones as cashed-up international rivals circle a number of ACT Brumbies stars due to come off-contract next year.
As many as 18 players have deals expiring at the end of the 2024 season, a group led by Tom Hooper, Noah Lolesio and Corey Toole.
While the Super Rugby season is still months away, European clubs use this period to recruit players for the northern 2024-25 campaign. Lolesio has spent the past few months playing for Toulon in France while Hooper's value has soared since the World Cup.
The Brumbies are desperate to retain their off-contract stars but require certainty regarding Jones' future and plans for centralisation before they are able to advance talks. The franchise must work in tandem with Rugby Australia to re-sign nationally contracted players.
MORE CANBERRA SPORT NEWS:
As a result, the uncertainty could open the door for cashed up European and Japanese rivals to pounce.
Head office is currently in neutral as an in-depth review into the Wallabies' disastrous World Cup is carried out and they search for a new head of high performance.
Throw in speculation Jones could jump ship to Japan and questions over the planned centralisation of the five Super Rugby franchises under RA's control, and the sport is in a holding pattern.
The Brumbies support centralisation of on-field programs but not off-field operations. Under that plan, contracts would fall under the national body's remit.
ACT coach Stephen Larkham was pleased Jones publicly committed to the Wallabies job during the week and hopes contract talks will accelerate in the coming months.
"It's good news Eddie is on board," he said.
"That means we're dealing with continuity. He's only been in charge for a short period of time but now has a better understanding of the [Wallabies] playing group."
ACT players are on annual leave and will commence pre-season in a staggered fashion from November 13.
Experience, match minutes and involvement in Wallabies and Barbarians programs will determine when players return, with every star expected to be on deck before the end of the pre-Christmas block.
The Brumbies received a dose of good news during the week, when Nick Frost was cleared of a serious injury.
The lock suffered a knee injury during the World Cup and there were initial fears he may require an operation and spend up to four months on the sidelines.
Larkham, however, confirmed Frost has avoided surgery and will return to full training before Christmas.
"It's better than we first thought it was going to be," he said.
"There was no operation needed so he's back into rehab and we expect him to be back into training pre-Christmas, which is good."
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.