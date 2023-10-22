It was double trouble shootout glory for the Canberra Chill in Adelaide on Saturday.
Chill goalkeeper Max Robson was a standout for the men in their 2-2 (3-1) shootout Hockey One win over the Adelaide Fire.
Star Indian signing Rupinder Pal Singh finally got his first goal for the Chill with a drag flick and then added another. But Adelaide forward Fraser Heigh denied Canberra the win in regulation time, forcing a shootout.
In the shootout Robson was elite, allowing Pal Singh to step up and score the winner for the visitors.
"It was really exciting (to debut)," Robson said.
"My performance was only part of the team effort. Even the saves I made, especially on penalty corners, are a result of how I can offset in the net because my teammates are running good lines and they helped me when I was nervous."
In the women's match that finished 2-2 like the men after regulation time, Canberra goalkeeper Sarah Steinhardt had a cracking debut.
She made key saves to win an epic shootout 3-2, courtesy of Naomi Evans' final conversion.
It sealed a great comeback after being down 2-1. Canberra's Kalindi Commerford nailed the opener but then Hockeyroo Brooke Peris and Fire captain Euleena Maclachlan put Adelaide ahead.
Commerford scored the equaliser before the Chill were peppered by the Fire attack, fighting off six penalty corners at the back end of the match.
"We did have to grind," Commerford said.
"The momentum shifted a few times in the game and clearly it could have gone either way."
Canberra Chill will next host NSW Pride on Saturday in round four.
Women: CANBERRA CHILL 2 (Commerford 13m, 42m) bt ADELAIDE FIRE 2 (Peris 19m, Maclachlan 26m) (shootout 3-2).
Men: CANBERRA CHILLS 2 (Rupinder 13m, 45m) bt ADELAIDE FIRE 2 (Heigh 50m, 50m) (shootout 3-1).
