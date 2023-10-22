There were mixed emotions as the region's cricketers trundled on to grounds on Sunday morning.
Just three weeks into the season, it was the first time this summer they were playing on back-to-back days.
Some teams embraced the challenge better than others. Robert Trickett fired a stunning 195 off just 159 balls to steer Weston Creek Molonglo to a 183-run victory over North Canberra Gungahlin.
ANU's Eric Bell and Dave Dubey also reached triple figures in a comprehensive win over Wests.
The batters didn't have it their own way, however, with Queanbeyan's Zac Beveridge triggering an epic Eastlake collapse in his side's convincing victory.
The Demons lost 9-32, with Beveridge claiming five wickets, a day after Nic Broes set the side up with an attacking 154.
Ginninderra's bowlers also had Tuggeranong Valley floundering at 7-96, before a late fightback. The Tigers held their nerve to eventually claim a nine-run win.
While the day produced plenty of action, Sunday cricket has always proved decisive.
Clubs had mixed opinions about the scheduling. Some support two-day cricket but feel it was too early in the season to force players to back up for two-straight days.
Others feel it's the perfect way to prepare players for the next level, with the Comets to play four-day games throughout their National Second XI campaign.
"I quite like the Saturday-Sunday cycle," Western Districts captain Scott Murn said.
"For the guys who are hoping to play in the Second XI or the Australian Country Championships, where there are multi-day games, it's great to be able to see how you go on back-to-back days.
"A big part of that is recovery, stretching, hydration and nutrition and it's important to learn that now."
Among the biggest critiques of Sunday cricket is the sheer amount of time it takes up. Many are hesitant to commit to giving up Saturdays for six months of the year, even fewer are willing to give up their entire weekend.
Even those who jump at the chance to play more cricket have partners and kids who are less supportive. Among the primary reasons listed when club cricketers retire is a desire to spend more time with their families.
Scheduling is a complex beast that must take into account three formats, ground availability and a shortage of turf wickets in Canberra.
Men's first grade sides will play on nine Sundays this summer, including finals, and there have been efforts to reduce the number of weekends filled with cricket.
The introduction of three Thursday night Twenty20 fixtures has been warmly received, the games effectively replacing a training session.
"They've definitely tried to keep Sundays to a minimum this year," Queanbeyan skipper Dean Solway said.
"We have more Thursday night Twenty20s which I think are great and helps keep guys' Sundays free.
"It's a good step towards keeping guys in the game for longer. It's been a deterrent over the years with guys feeling like they have to play a lot of Sunday cricket to play first grade. Moving away from that this year has been good."
Ginninderra 215 bt Tuggeranong 206; Queanbeyan 8d-348 bt Eastlake 151; Weston Creek Molonglo 8d-399 bt North Canberra Gungahlin 216; ANU 9d-430 bt Wests 261 & 3-83.
