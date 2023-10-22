The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Cricket ACT: Sunday fixtures a decisive topic within region

Cameron Mee
By Cameron Mee
Updated October 22 2023 - 6:03pm, first published 6:01pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

There were mixed emotions as the region's cricketers trundled on to grounds on Sunday morning.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cameron Mee

Cameron Mee

Sports Journalist

Sports reporter at the Canberra Times

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.