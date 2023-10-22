Prime Minister Anthony Albanese will be "urging support" for all legislation needed for the AUKUS nuclear-powered submarine deal to go ahead during his four-day visit to Washington next week.
As part of the trilateral agreement, Australia will receive at least three US-built Virginia class submarines and then begin building its own, with a US combat system.
However, the necessary Congress approval has faced challenges.
Ahead of his departure on Sunday, Mr Albanese told reporters in Canberra that foreign politicians should avoid intervening in legislation directly "but this is important".
"Our AUKUS pact is absolutely critical, and I'll be having important meetings with members of Congress and Senate about the legislation that's required to ensure that AUKUS can continue to forge ahead," he said.
"We will be urging support for all of the legislation that is required for AUKUS.
"There is great deal of support across the spectrum for this arrangement. This is in the interests of Australia, the United States and the United Kingdom. And it is one of the reasons why it's very important that I visit the United States to advance Australia's interests."
The upcoming visit will mark the ninth meeting between Mr Albanese and US President Joe Biden since Labor came into power at the last election.
Mr Albanese said it will be an "important visit", where clean energy and critical minerals are also on the agenda.
"As we move to a clean energy global economy, Australia is in a strong position to benefit [from the Inflation Reduction Act] because of the critical minerals that we have and we'll have discussions based upon that, after the signing earlier this year of our Climate Critical Minerals and Clean Energy Transformation Compact," he said.
On Sunday, Mr Albanese also announced Australia and China will be suspending their World Trade Organisation dispute after China agreed to review the tariffs it imposed on Australian wine.
"This is a very significant decision, because unlike some of the other products, the wine industry have indicated they were having difficulty finding other markets to fill the gap that was created by the breakdown in the trade with China. So, this is critical," he said.
Mr Albanese said the deal has "not been transactional" and he was "very confident" in a positive result.
"This is a decision that will be worth more than a billion dollars in Australia's exports," he said.
Mr Albanese will be travelling to China from November 4 to 7, where he will be meeting with President Xi Jinping as well as attending the International Import Expo.
"It is important that we stabilise our relationship with China, that is in the interests of Australia and China, and it is indeed in the interests of the world, that we have stable relations, and that is what this visit will represent," he said.
Mr Albanese said the trip will coincide with the 50th anniversary of Gough Whitlam's visit China, the first visit by an Australian prime minister to China.
