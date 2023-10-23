A man accused of repeatedly raping and assaulting a homeless woman has laughed in court while a magistrate read out the 19 charges against him.
The man also sat down as he heard the allegations, which included that he filmed some of his alleged assaults and forced the woman to consume GHB.
"I'm not standing up for that. That's bullshit," the alleged offender told the ACT Magistrates Court on Monday.
The 31-year-old did not enter pleas to 19 fresh charges, including six counts of sexual intercourse without consent, five counts of intimate capturing of visual data and three counts of choking.
He was also charged with choking a person and rendering them insensible, administering a dangerous substance and two counts of assault.
The man, who is not named for legal reasons, did not make an application for bail.
Prosecutor Lewis Etheredge told the court further charges were expected to be laid, causing one of the man's supporters in the public gallery to audibly gasp.
The alleged offender was arrested on Saturday evening after residents heard him hiding in their roof, police say.
He had been on the run for three weeks after the woman went to police and made the allegations.
Police claim the man took advantage of the woman's homelessness to carry out the prolonged alleged abuse.
The alleged victim told police he had allegedly choked her, repeatedly sexually assaulted her, including when she was unconscious, threatened to kill her multiple times, and forced her to consume illicit drugs, and took her money, clothes and other belongings.
The man is also accused of using a phone to film some of the alleged assaults, which occurred between August and September this year.
Neighbours adjacent to the alleged victim's home had called police about 8pm after they heard someone enter their yard and then heard noises coming from their roof cavity.
