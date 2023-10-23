The Canberra Times
Man charged with raping, drugging and filming homeless woman

By Tim Piccione
October 23 2023 - 11:40am
A man accused of repeatedly raping and assaulting a homeless woman has laughed in court while a magistrate read out the 19 charges against him.

Tim Piccione

