It may seem like a perfect week of weather, but spare a thought for Canberra's hayfever sufferers.
Extreme to high-pollen days are forecast for Canberra with dry weather and northwesterly winds bringing out lots of grass and tree pollen.
Canberra has the highest proportion of people suffering from hay fever compared with Austalia's major cities; nearly a third of residents suffering from sinus issues.
The pollen season begins in early October and continues until January.
Major pollens impacting the ACT region include cypress pine, pine spores, ash trees and fungal spores.
Australian National University pollen expert Simon Haberle said allergy sufferers in the ACT would be hit hard from a heightened level of pollens.
"I anticipate there will be more extreme days to come and people need to be prepared, perhaps not as bad as last year, but a fairly severe hayfever season," the ANU professor said.
Very high tree and grass pollen is expected this week. Hay fever and asthma sufferers are being urged to take adequate precaution to reduce the impact of pollen.
"The best thing they can do is get a hay fever plan from the doctor or pharmacist," he said.
Professor Haberle said Canberra is entering a period of elevated grass pollen, and it's going to persist through to December.
He advised hayfever sufferers to monitor the Canberra Pollen website and app.
