The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Hayfever sufferers warned Canberra's pollen season is underway

Kerem Doruk
By Kerem Doruk
October 23 2023 - 12:15pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

It may seem like a perfect week of weather, but spare a thought for Canberra's hayfever sufferers.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kerem Doruk

Kerem Doruk

Journalist

Kerem Doruk joined the Canberra Times in 2023. He covers local stories in the national capital. You can email story ideas or tips to Kerem at kerem.doruk@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.