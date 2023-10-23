The first of four Australian-built electric buses has joined Transport Canberra's fleet, part of a planned transition away from fossil fuel-powered public transport in the capital.
The Custom Denning Element low-floor battery electric bus will soon enter service and is set to be unveiled at the Belconnen bus depot on Monday.
Transport Minister Chris Steel said Australia Institute research had shown the ACT led the country by the number of electric buses delivered per capita.
"The ACT is also a leader in delivering nation leading electric vehicle training and we are supporting our heavy vehicle workforce to skill up for the transition to this new technology," Mr Steel said.
"These buses will be located out of the Belconnen bus depot, bolstering the number of zero-emission services running out of north Canberra.
"These 'Element' buses will provide clean, quiet and comfortable services that are zero emissions so that Canberrans can take everyday action on climate change by taking quality public transport."
The new Custom Denning buses have been built in Sydney and will be stationed at the Belconnen depot. The government signed the contract for the new buses in June.
The first permanent electric bus in the government's fleet entered service in January.
The government said existing grid capacity would deliver the required supply of energy to charge the buses, which take about five hours to charge and can travel 400 kilometres.
"Electric buses are cutting noise pollution and harmful noxious emissions on our streets. These buses are so quiet that they are fitted with sound warnings when the bus starts to reduce speeds below 20 kilometres per hour or starts to increase speeds up to 23 kilometres per hour. This promotes safety for pedestrians and people with vision impairment," Mr Steel said.
The four extra Custom Denning buses will bring Canberra's electric bus fleet to 16, with the government expected to take delivery of another 90 electric buses over the next three years.
Custom Denning's national relationship manager, Mick Neskes, said the company was honoured and excited to collaborate with Transport Canberra on the electrification of the territory bus fleet.
"Custom Denning is Australian-owned and Australian-made certified, with the Element EV Bus designed, engineered and manufactured in Australia, creating over 200 jobs for a sustainable transportation future, and rebuilding Australia's sovereign automotive manufacturing capability," Mr Neskes said in a statement.
"Custom Denning buses are designed for a 25 year plus lifecycle, and we look forward to a long-term partnership with Transport Canberra and the ACT government."
More than 20 per cent of Canberra's bus fleet will be run on battery electric power by 2026, with 106 zero-emissions buses to enter service over three years.
The government has previously committed to a completely zero-emissions bus fleet by 2040 or earlier.
