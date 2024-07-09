NCIS: Sydney hits free to air after initial launch on Paramount +

When Aussie actor Todd Lasance got the call he was cast as Australian Federal Police Sergeant Jim "JD" Dempsey in NCIS: Sydney, 2IC to NCIS Special Agent Michelle Mackey (Olivia Swann), it was relief mixed with a little trepidation.
"The audition process was extraordinary", he says. The process was drawn out over a 10 week period. Once we heard about it, we went about it like a bull at a gate.
"It's literally the dream job. I put my entire soul into those auditions. We did a chemistry audition with Olivia and she was fantastic. It was a particular scene that was heavy and emotional. So when I got that beautiful phone call, it was, wow.
"Olivia is an absolute kick-ass. Her character has an unspoken strength but is fighting her own demons. Olivia smashed it. She is selfless, with not an ounce of ego.
"There is a dynamic between Olivia's and my characters. We work in synergy but never stop challenging each other. We get to play action, comedy, emotions, it's great.
He says the romance angle is open, but for now the writers are keeping it mostly platonic.
"Jim is slowly chipping away at Michelle, but she is a bit of a closed book, it's beautiful character work."
Lasance had seen a lot of the original series and knew there was some friction among fans who bemoaned the cancellation of NCIS: Los Angeles and NCIS: New Orleans.
"It's always tricky. It's such a popular show with really dedicated fans. They [producers] have kept an NCIS tone, with everything everyone knows and loves about it.
"Fans can tap into our series for that, but they have also created a comic element bringing unique Australianisms to the mix. The dynamic footage is like a postcard of Sydney. I think people will get on board."
Could there be potential for NCIS crossovers?
"I definitely won't say no - fans really respond to crossover elements. We'd love to have that happen."
Lasance found it tough to say what was the most exciting part of filming the show.
"It's a difficult one this. The entire experience has just been a dream. We got to work with the Australian Navy, chopper pilots, on the deck of battleships, with the AFP... so surreal. I don't know if I have ever experienced anything like it in the past 10 years. It feels like I've expanded my family... we're kind of hoping it translates on screen.
"You get an insight into the characters but every episode has something explosive, and there is an over-arcing threat throughout this series that is gradually revealed.
"We have had great feedback from the heads of CBS which is pretty spectacular - they gave us almost zero notes."
