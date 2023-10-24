This is a sample of The Echidna newsletter sent out each weekday morning. To sign up for FREE, go to theechidna.com.au
The news went something like this.
Intense fighting continued throughout the Middle East, 18 days after the conflict erupted. US forces around the world were placed on high alert. Intense diplomatic efforts were in play to try to prevent the war from escalating.
Coups d'etat were challenging democracy around the world.
Oil prices began to soar, but the new Labor government remained popular despite house prices and inflation rising to levels not seen before. Energy and cost of living crises were challenging our way of life.
America was reeling after revelations of a political scandal that went all the way to the very top.
All eyes were on the Sydney Opera House. Drought conditions worsened in south-eastern Australia. Life on earth was threatened by pollution.
And the Rolling Stones were touring their new album.
Sounds familiar, right? Yet all this was going on half a century ago, in 1973. It's what kept many of our parents awake at night, worrying about a future for their children that seemed bleak and uncertain.
The only difference was that back then the news came a little slower - through the daily newspapers, the grainy TV bulletins on the Baird black-and-white and the hissy static of the BBC World Service. We seemed to have time - a decent interval - between each serving of bad news.
This occurred to me last week when Reserve Bank governor Michele Bullock warned of the inflationary potential of this latest Middle East war. "We've just got shock, after shock, after shock," she said.
The shocks do seem to be coming thick and fast but are they any worse than they were half a century ago?
When it comes to war, the shocks are more intense because every little detail is now captured on smartphones, beamed around the world instantly, giving us an intimate front-row seat to the horror and human tragedy. Yet, the risk is that more we see, the more inured we become.
When Russia mounted its invasion of Ukraine, it wasn't the bombs and missiles that made my tears well. It was the vision of heartbreaking farewells at railway stations as fleeing mothers and their tiny children, parcelled up against the cold and clutching teddy bears, said goodbye to husbands and fathers compelled to stay behind and fight. But more than 600 days later, a shameful fatigue has set in. Bad news from Ukraine has become routine and almost of passing interest. War weariness in the comfort of the lounge room.
And now, from Gaza, it's not the collapsing buildings tugging at heartstrings. It's the sight of bewildered and distressed children, faces blackened by the dust of destruction, that have me wanting to turn away. It's fresh and raw now but as sure as the seasons pass, the human dimension of the tragedy will slip from our gaze.
Peering into the time capsule from 1973, an awful truth emerges. We don't learn from history. Half a century later, it's same same but different.
And through it all the Rolling Stones just keep on rolling.
- Hundreds of documents from secretive government agencies will be key to demonstrating overtly political aspects of the United States' request to extradite an ex-fighter pilot and Australian citizen, his lawyer says. A November hearing intended to consider Daniel Edmund Duggan's eligibility for extradition will instead be used to seek further material from defence and intelligence agencies as the 55-year-old remains in maximum-security prison.
- A top government security official remains on full pay despite being asked to step down while an investigation proceeds into his leaked text messages to a Liberal powerbroker. Home Affairs department secretary Michael Pezzullo remains on his full package of almost $915,000, the new acting secretary Stephanie Foster confirmed.
- Sydney could face water restrictions in a little over a year if dry conditions continue as expected and dam levels plummet. State utility Sydney Water says the NSW capital could be under level-one water restrictions some time between November next year and early 2025 as an El Nino weather event brings lower rainfall.
THEY SAID IT: "People are trapped in history and history is trapped in them." - James Baldwin
YOU SAID IT: Despite the rush to judgment, truth in times of war is elusive.
"Here's a truth that seems to be blindingly obvious," writes Ian. "Neither Israelis nor Palestinians will have peace and security until they both have it. You can't get peace and security unless you're willing to give it to others, and guarantee it. And certainly not while one people is relentlessly subjugating another. To note a recent ABC program on youth detention, the worse you treat someone, the worse their behaviour gets. This flows both ways. I'm sure we can all understand the anger and grief that demands an eye for an eye. It's important to put oneself equally in the position of both an Israeli who's seen their family butchered, and a young Palestinian father who's just seen their family blown to bits, but it won't be till they both have the courage to stand back, and see each other in themselves, that there'll be a chance of the peace and freedom they both want."
Paul writes: "Part of the problem to me seems to be that we all see the 'truth' through the lens of our tribal loyalties. No political party, no country, no national heritage has a monopoly on this precious commodity. If we are members of that tribe, we are all prone to consider our version correct and all the other views false. Truth lies across the borders of this divide - a sad part of the human condition. We need to hold our tribal affiliations loosely."
"All killing in the name of war is horrific," writes Henry. "However Palestine has suffered from day one (when Israel was created in Palestine), at the hands of a rich and powerful people, who, one would have thought, having suffered repression would have more empathy than to repress another group the way they have. If you put enough pressure on a group for long enough, a form of explosion will occur. While not defending Hamas' actions, a more radical Hamas was the result when the PLO were rejected as not compliant enough by Israel. The illegal settlements by Israel only serve to inflame the situation. It is important we all keep talking and not fighting."
Viktoria writes: "Can I just ask, to the world collectively, why isn't everyone working to eliminate Hamas, including the Gaza people themselves? They started this latest mess, like many before: if I was a Palestinian in Gaza, I'd be showing the Israelis the entrance to the tunnel."
"I stand with Israel," writes Mike. "Hamas brought this on Gaza."
Arthur writes: "We should not be taking sides in this war. Countries taking sides are only prolonging the war. Neither the Jews nor the Palestines are blameless. Hatred and religious beliefs are clouding the facts and suppressing truth and common sense. The causes of the war date back centuries, if not longer, and the facts have been forgotten. An unbiased neutral umpire is urgently required. Unfortunately and sadly, I doubt if the international community is capable of finding such an umpire and even if it did that umpire would lack the authority to enforce any decisions."
"My first instinct on hearing the refuted 'hospital bombing claim' was to think to myself, 'Well, they would say that wouldn't they?'," writes Anita. "Claims and counter-claims; each side wants to 'look good' but it's a hard ask. Neither side is good under the circumstances as the brutal Hamas attack was preceded by implementation of brutal Israeli policies. Make your choice and take your pick."
With praise for Peter Broelman's cartoon - "Love your work" - Paul goes on to write: "In the fog of this Israeli-Gaza war, the explosion and horrific death toll have been in all of our minds. While there has been almost microscopic examination of the scene, leading to the conclusion that the explosion was caused by an errant Palestinian missile, there seems to have been only one declaration of the death toll. The missile examination has suggested that the stated death toll of 'hundreds' is not possible from the likely 5kg missile warhead. So, might there be the same level of forensic examination of the death toll, to give the incident equal weight? There were many people sheltering in the hospital courtyard, where the explosion occurred. Is it possible to determine the scale of the carnage, to help answer the question of whether tens, dozens, hundreds of innocent people lost their lives. Death of any kind is to be avoided, but so is the size of the world's response - if it was wrong. Keep up the good work!"
"No, we shouldn't take sides," writes Daniel. "Both are to blame. I feel sorry for the citizens who sit in the sensible centre, wanting peace. Sometimes I think the historic battles from the past, where two armies faced each other, in some clear pasture, is the way to solve disputes. But with the slight change of having the many leaders at the front - leading - instead of the pawns sacrificing."
Irene writes: "Australia is supplying arms to Ukraine to fight Russia, Australia is supplying arms to Israel to fight Hamas and the innocent Palestinians. Double standard surely. Can't get my mind around that logic."
"What is happening now has its origins over a century ago," writes Bob. "The current problem in the Middle East is just a continuation of what was started after the end of World War I, when Britain and France carved up the Ottoman Empire, and reneged on promises made to the Arab states via TE Lawrence (Lawrence of Arabia). The creation of Israel after World War II further worsened the problem. Peace will not be achieved until the Palestinians are granted their own state, and Israel ceases to illegally expand its borders and create new settlements in those areas. Until then, Hamas and Hezbollah will continue to fight for Palestinian independence."
