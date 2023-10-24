"Here's a truth that seems to be blindingly obvious," writes Ian. "Neither Israelis nor Palestinians will have peace and security until they both have it. You can't get peace and security unless you're willing to give it to others, and guarantee it. And certainly not while one people is relentlessly subjugating another. To note a recent ABC program on youth detention, the worse you treat someone, the worse their behaviour gets. This flows both ways. I'm sure we can all understand the anger and grief that demands an eye for an eye. It's important to put oneself equally in the position of both an Israeli who's seen their family butchered, and a young Palestinian father who's just seen their family blown to bits, but it won't be till they both have the courage to stand back, and see each other in themselves, that there'll be a chance of the peace and freedom they both want."