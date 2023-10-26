The Canberra Times
Capital Life from October 28, 2023: See new work by Michael Taylor and others

By Ron Cerabona
October 26 2023 - 12:00pm
Michael Taylor

Abstract artist Michael Taylor, who lives in the Monaro, is now 90 and Nancy Sever Gallery is presenting an exhibition of his new works depicting the landscapes and waterscapes of south-eastern NSW. Michael Taylor at 90 is on until November 12. On Saturday November 5 at 2pm will be a celebration by Emeritus Professor Sasha Grishin. See: nancysevergallery.com.au.

