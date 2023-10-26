Abstract artist Michael Taylor, who lives in the Monaro, is now 90 and Nancy Sever Gallery is presenting an exhibition of his new works depicting the landscapes and waterscapes of south-eastern NSW. Michael Taylor at 90 is on until November 12. On Saturday November 5 at 2pm will be a celebration by Emeritus Professor Sasha Grishin. See: nancysevergallery.com.au.
Two new exhibitions are now showing. In her self-titled show, Canberra artist Penelope Boyd adopts the traditions of the Old Masters and depicts masked women alone in forboding landscapes. Truth & Beauty contains works by figurative realists Boyd, Colleen Stapleton and Narelle Zeller. Both on until November 5. See: graingergallery.com.au.
Robyn Veneer Sweeney's exhibition Interregnum - Afterimage is now on at Canberra Contemporary Art Space Manuka until November 5. The exhibition was created to examine outdated utopian visions of what technology could provide to society by referencing minimalist artworks of the mid-20th century, particularly those using the circle, triangle and square as a representation of the universe. These works explore how artists can maintain a sense of purpose and authenticity as we wait to see how our planet will fare and what A.I. will bring to the arts world and every aspect of life. For more information, see: ccas.com.au.
Now on at Canberra Museum and Gallery are two exhibitions in dialogue with each other. eX de Medici's Guns & Flowers is shown with paintings by Sidney Nolan from his Ned Kelly series - the exhibitions have guns as the common motif. The exhibitions are on until March 31, 2024. For more information, see: cmag.com.au.
Now on until November 11 are two exhibitions, Kim Mahood's The middle of somewhere and Drew Moynihan's Dumb art for smart people. There will be drinks with the artists on Sunday October 29 at 3pm. See: studioaltenburg.com.au.
Singing Out with Pride at Llewellyn Hall ANU on Saturday, November 11, at 3pm marks the choir's 30th anniversary. Folk singer Judy Small will appear. For more information, see: canberraqwire.org.au.
Will Todd's Jazz Missa Brevis and Mass in Blue are two jazz settings of the Latin mass. They're on at 7.30pm on Saturday, October 28 at Yarralumla Uniting Church, Denman Street, Yarralumla. For more information, see: llewellynchoir.org.au.
Free-Rain presents Speaking in Tongues, Andrew Bovell's play in which nine lives interconnect and overlap. It's being staged at ACT HUB, various dates and times until November 4. For more information, see: acthub.com.au.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.