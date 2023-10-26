Robyn Veneer Sweeney's exhibition Interregnum - Afterimage is now on at Canberra Contemporary Art Space Manuka until November 5. The exhibition was created to examine outdated utopian visions of what technology could provide to society by referencing minimalist artworks of the mid-20th century, particularly those using the circle, triangle and square as a representation of the universe. These works explore how artists can maintain a sense of purpose and authenticity as we wait to see how our planet will fare and what A.I. will bring to the arts world and every aspect of life. For more information, see: ccas.com.au.