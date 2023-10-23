A man has been arrested after police say they caught him carrying three grams of meth and other drug paraphernalia.
Police said they saw the 42-year-old man riding a bicycle across the playing fields near Kett Street in Kambah about 12.50am.
When the man told officers his name, a police check revealed he was suspected of dealing drugs.
Police searched his backpack and found two small clip seal bags containing three grams of methamphetamine or "ice".
They also found clip seal bags containing ice residue, measuring scales, and a large quantity of unused clip seal bags.
The man was arrested and charged with one count of possessing a prohibited substance. He is expected to face the ACT Magistrates Court in November.
"ACT Policing would like to remind the community that possession of drugs such as ice remains illegal, and that police will continue to target the manufacture and sale of illicit drugs," police said.
