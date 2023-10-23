The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

ACT Supreme Court sentences masked shooter for crime spree

HN
By Hannah Neale
October 24 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

It was "only by good fortune no one was caught in the crossfire" when a man, who called himself Uncle Big Mac, fired a shotgun out of a stolen car, a judge has found.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
HN

Hannah Neale

Reporter

Hannah is a reporter with The Canberra Times. She is currently covering ACT courts. Hannah started as a journalist with The Southern Highland News and The Goulburn Post before moving to the ACT.

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.