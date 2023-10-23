At Mazengarb Family Lawyers, each client is treated as an individual and each problem is unique.
Geoff Mazengarb and Aarti Arora operate Mazengarb Family Lawyers together, and the firm has been serving the community since 2002. "We try to be inventive in the way we approach any problem and the solution we propose," they said.
Geoff Mazengarb is a partner in the firm and has over 40 years of experience as a solicitor in Canberra. With such vast experience, he has become a trusted name in family law.
Aarti Arora is also a partner and joined the firm in August 2020. Aarti's expertise lies in parenting and property matters and focuses on settling matters without having to proceed to court, along with assisting clients with urgent matters.
Mazengarb Family Lawyers serve their clients with quality advice regarding their family law matters and seek to build strong connections with their clients by providing support during their family separation.
There is a dedicated team of nine, including the partners, and what sets their firm apart is their experienced lawyers that have an ability to care for each client hands-on and ensure that each matter is handled with care and precision.
"We understand the importance of a strong and personal connection between a client and their solicitor, especially when it comes to matters involving the client's family," they said. "When negotiating difficult and emotional family legal matters, we understand that our clients need to be comfortable with the advice they receive and the steps taken."
As a proud and local boutique firm, they are focused on clients and delivering results, and support the community in numerous ways including volunteering with Women's Legal Service, Agent's for Men's Legal Service, and helping local businesses with sponsorship.
Mazengarb Family Lawyers offer a range of assistance to their clients in family law including:
Parenting disputes
Relocation of children
Urgent parenting and property disputes
Family violence or domestic violence
Binding financial agreements (including pre-nuptial agreements)
Consent orders formalising an agreement
Mediation for parenting and property
Wills and enduring power of attorney, and
Divorce applications
Mazengarb Family Lawyers recently relocated to Level 3, 10 Rudd Street, Canberra, and continue to offer new clients a free 30-minute consultation. For more information, visit www.mfamilylawyers.com.au.
After 15 years of helping to serve the local community, Car Mechanical Services (CMS) continues to go from strength to strength thanks to their dedicated team. CMS offers a wide range of automotive products and services to meet customers needs, and owner Raffy Sgroi said their goal was to provide top-notch automotive services while promoting sustainability, inclusivity, and community involvement.
"We aim to meet the needs of our customers while making a positive impact on society and the environment," she said. "Our journey has been one of continuous growth and commitment to excellence in service, sustainability, and inclusivity."
CMS was founded in 2008 and thanks to strong leadership has since grown into a successful and award-winning business. Head mechanic and owner, Charlie Sgroi, has over 40 years experience in the automotive industry and his remarkable expertise and commitment make him the backbone of CMS. Raffy, who works tirelessly behind the scenes, is leading CMS to be not just better but different. Her unwavering pledge to sustainability, inclusivity, and increasing female representation in the industry is her way of running a successful profit-for-purpose business. Together, they form a dynamic duo, driving CMS to new heights and setting a remarkable example for the industry.
CMS offers a wide range of automotive products and services including:
CMS operates as a profit-for-purpose business, where profit generation is tied to achieving a broader social and environmental mission, emphasising positive change. Having gained gained global recognition for their sustainability commitment, Raffy said they were proud to lead the way.
"True leadership isn't just about generating dollars, but about creating positive change, fostering inclusivity, and leaving a legacy of sustainability for future generations," she said. "Steering towards a future where sustainability is our engine, inclusion is our compass, and women are the driving force of the automotive industry."
CMS has a dedication to making a difference and a strong focus on:
To find out more, visit www.carmechanicalservices.com.au.
Business leaders are experts in their industry, but Brooke Hepburn-Rogers has taken leadership to a new level. Accountant and founder of Foxton Financial, Brooke recently launched a new charity to help those suffering from glioblastoma.
Glioblastoma is a complex and aggressive form of brain cancer, Founded in January 2023, Glioblastoma Australia helps to provide information and education along with accurate and timely information about the disease, treatment options, and current research developments. The charity also assists people to find accurate support groups where patients and families can connect and share.
Brooke said she is proud of Glioblastoma Australia's growth given the important need it fulfills for some many people. "In a world where medical conditions often get lumped into broad categories, I saw the need for a specialised Australian organisation focusing solely on glioblastoma.
"Establishing Glioblastoma Australia fills this niche and provides targeted support and resources to those affected by this specific form of brain cancer," she said. "My background as an accountant and founder of Foxton Financial has equipped me with organisational, financial, and management skills, uniquely positioning me to lead the charity with efficiency, transparency, and maximising resources for the benefit of patients."
My personal journey and connection to the cause ensures that the organisation remains patient-centric.- Brooke Hepburn-Rogers, Founder and Chairperson Glioblastoma Australia
All board members at Glioblastoma Australia have a connection with glioblastoma and volunteer their time, ensuring all profits go back into the glioblastoma community. The charity focuses on:
As Chairperson, Brooke has been battling glioblastoma since October 2022, having undergone two brain surgeries, 13 weeks of radiation and 43 weeks of chemo and Immunotherapy in Germany. She said her personal journey ensured the organisation remained patient-centric. "My experience provides a deep understanding of the challenges faced by those diagnosed with Glioblastoma, making the charity more empathetic and effective in its mission," she said. "By raising awareness and pushing for improved treatments, and support for those affected, the organisation plays a critical role in changing the narrative around glioblastoma in Australia."
For more information on Glioblastoma Australia and how you can help, visit www.glioblastomaaustralia.com.