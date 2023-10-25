This is Shakespeare's Henry VI: Part One as you've never seen it or heard it. Welcome to the Rockspeare universe where the history plays are recast as political plays and epic text is combined with an epic soundscape. The emphasis is on the "bandying" of factional warlords and scheming duchesses who dominate young Henry VI's reign and see in the start of the Wars of the Roses, the two century struggle that ended with the rise of the Tudors, paving the way for the Elizabethan era of Shakespeare's time. The Rockspeare series sees the Bard's history plays presented in a rock universe where the music inherent in poetry is amplified with original compositions. This is the first instalment of four, to be played over four years. It's on at Mill Theatre at Dairy Road, various dates and times until November 4.
In the leadup to Halloween, the National Film and Sound Archive is screening a double feature of horror. While X (R, 106 minutes) and Pearl (MA15+, 103 minutes) were released in that order, here Pearl, which takes place before the action of X, will screen first so viewers can watch the story in chronological order. Pearl (Mia Goth) as a frustrated young woman who desperately wants to become a dancer. What happens - to her and to others - isn't pretty. The films are on at Arc Cinema on Saturday, October 27 at 7pm (Pearl) and 9pm (X). Tickets for both films are available at a double-pass price of $18 ($15 concession) or can be bought individually for $12 ($10 concession).
See: nfsa.gov.au
Queensland Ballet and Royal New Zealand Ballet present this ballet based on William Shakespeare's comedy, choreographed by Liam Scarlett to music by Felix Mendelssohn including the Wedding March that has enhanced many a marriage celebration. Shakespeare's fantastical masterpiece interweaves the magical realm of fairies and woodland creatures with the mortal world of unrequited lovers. It's on at the Canberra Theatre at various times from October 25 to 28.
With more than 23 years' experience in the political satire space, Australia's most trusted revue-based practitioners continue the tradition with this year's offering: Pride in Prejudice - and they promise no jokes written by ChatGPT, no sketches outsourced to PWC and no nudity (by popular demand). Public figures who will be lampooned include Donald Trump, Anthony Albanese and Peter Dutton. It's on at the Playhouse, Canberra Theatre Centre, various dates and times until November 5.
On Saturday, October 28 at 8pm at the B (next to Queanbeyan Performing Arts Centre), Amber Joy Poulton is bringing the songs and story of Loretta Lynn, along with Lizzie Moore as Patsy Cline and Denis Surmon as Conway Twitty, all accompanied by The Holy Men.
See: theq.net.au
