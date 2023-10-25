The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Weekender: October 27 to 29, 2023: two Shakespeare interpretations are on

Updated October 26 2023 - 2:13pm, first published 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A scene from Rockspeare's Henry VI: Part One. Picture by Daniel Abroguena
A scene from Rockspeare's Henry VI: Part One. Picture by Daniel Abroguena

Rockspeare

This is Shakespeare's Henry VI: Part One as you've never seen it or heard it. Welcome to the Rockspeare universe where the history plays are recast as political plays and epic text is combined with an epic soundscape. The emphasis is on the "bandying" of factional warlords and scheming duchesses who dominate young Henry VI's reign and see in the start of the Wars of the Roses, the two century struggle that ended with the rise of the Tudors, paving the way for the Elizabethan era of Shakespeare's time. The Rockspeare series sees the Bard's history plays presented in a rock universe where the music inherent in poetry is amplified with original compositions. This is the first instalment of four, to be played over four years. It's on at Mill Theatre at Dairy Road, various dates and times until November 4.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.