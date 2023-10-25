This is Shakespeare's Henry VI: Part One as you've never seen it or heard it. Welcome to the Rockspeare universe where the history plays are recast as political plays and epic text is combined with an epic soundscape. The emphasis is on the "bandying" of factional warlords and scheming duchesses who dominate young Henry VI's reign and see in the start of the Wars of the Roses, the two century struggle that ended with the rise of the Tudors, paving the way for the Elizabethan era of Shakespeare's time. The Rockspeare series sees the Bard's history plays presented in a rock universe where the music inherent in poetry is amplified with original compositions. This is the first instalment of four, to be played over four years. It's on at Mill Theatre at Dairy Road, various dates and times until November 4.

