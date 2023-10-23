How to navigate the new world of online dating

Whether you are looking for a relationship, companionship, or simply want to expand your social circle, online dating can be a great way of finding new connections.
It's not just for Generations X, Y, and Z; more older Australians are logging on to find love. There is a wide range of dating sites to choose from, including SilverSingles, eHarmony, RSVP, Match.com, EliteSingles and Tinder, to name but a few.
When it comes to online dating, honesty is the best policy. Use a realistic and recent photo and be upfront about what you want. If you are looking for different things, you can move on quickly without getting hurt.
Consider what your deal-breakers are. It could be something as simple as you love cats, and they don't.
Online dating also has its own new language. For example, ghosting is when someone you've been communicating with suddenly stops responding and disappears without explanation.
LTR is shorthand for "long-term relationship", while NSA means "no strings attached". IRL is "in real life" - when you meet someone in person.
While online dating can be a lot of fun, it also pays to protect yourself. Scamwatch data revealed more than $40 million was lost to romance scams in 2022.
"Scammers are cold-hearted criminals who use unscrupulous tactics to trick their victims into sharing their personal details and emptying their wallets. As more Australians meet people through social media and mobile dating apps, it has never been more important to be absolutely sure of who you are communicating with," Australian Competition and Consumer Commission deputy chair Catriona Lowe said.
If you are interacting with someone online, always remember that they may not be who they say they are.
"Romance scammers will pull on their victim's heartstrings to get what they want. We know of an Australian woman who lost more than $250,000 after an online relationship with a man who claimed to be an overseas doctor needing money for medical equipment," Ms Lowe said.
"Distressing romance scam stories are sadly all too common and highlight the need for friends, family, businesses, and the community to talk more about scams."
Green flags are the positive signs that you're onto a winner. According to Tinder, five green flags are:
Young at heart, Margaret Morton was a widow when she struck up a conversation with her neighbour four houses along six years ago.
Jim is also a widower and can only be described as a reserved country gentleman. He offered to mow her lawn, and she invited him in for a cup of tea.
That simple act of kindness led to a wonderful relationship.
"We share a lovely companionship; he looks out for me, and I know he has my back," Margaret said. "Jim and I always laugh together."
The pair share a fondness for the outdoors, walking, gardening, fishing, and caravanning, and often enjoy meals together.
"Love is very different at this age," she said. "We both still have our own homes, and we do our own things, but we talk every day," she said. "We have a respectful friendship, and I cherish it."
Family is very important to both Margaret and Jim.
"We raise our glasses often to our late partners; they are always in our hearts, and we respect that about each other."
Jim and Margaret have widened their social circle by introducing one another to friends and neighbours. The street where they live is now a great place to live.
