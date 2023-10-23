Gunning Arts Festival will celebrate creativity and culture

After the Gunning Arts Festival had to go online during COVID, this year Gunning will be able to deliver its first face-to-face festival.
Mark your calendars for the weekend of October 28 and 29 as the picturesque town of Gunning opens its doors to art enthusiasts, culture seekers, and families for a country celebration of creativity and culture.
Many of the events at the Gunning Arts Festival are free.
Bring your family, friends, and artistic spirit and celebrate the power of creativity in the heart of Gunning.
Immerse yourself in some amazing art, portrait photography, local photography, upcycled creations and restored artworks, at Connect@Gunning Station and The Picture House Gallery.
It is open Saturday and Sunday. Entry to all the art exhibitions is free and exhibits will be available for sale.
Experience the magic of live music, poetry and drama performances at various venues around Gunning on Saturday and Sunday.
There are some free and some ticketed events.
Unleash your creativity by participating in interactive workshops and masterclasses led by accomplished artists. There will be activities for both children and adults.
They will be free but bookings are essential.
There will be a duet performance by Henry Liang on the Japanese Sho and Joel Bulger on Didgeridoo, a play reading, a poetry reading by Robyn Sykes and more.
The Gunning Arts Festival is not just an event; it's a celebration of community engagement and fun. Saturday morning at 11am will see the Grand Opening of Connect@Gunning Station, a new arts and cultural hub for the region in the newly restored Gunning Railway Station.
There will be a Welcome to Country and Smoking Ceremony by Joel Bulger.
The Gunning Arts Festival is on in Gunning, NSW on Saturday, October 28 and Sunday October 29, 2023. See: gunningartsfestival.com/festival-2023/.
