Times Past: October 24, 1961

The pilot, Mr G Truscott and his passenger, Mr P Denholm were pronounced fit after a medical examination at the Leigh Creek Hospital. Speaking from the hospital, Mr Truscott said: "Our water supply was gone by Saturday and after that it was just a fight for survival. We were eating flies, our belts and using salty water mixed with toothpaste to keep ourselves alive. Another day would not have seen us alive, I am positive of that."