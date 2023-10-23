Times Past: October 24, 1961

On this day in 1961, The Canberra Times shared the extraordinary story of 2 men who crashed in South Australia and lived on flies before they were rescued.
The pilot and passenger of a Cessna 150 crash landed on the south-east Lake Eyre lived on leather belts, flies and salty water mixed with toothpaste for four days before they were found.
The pilot, Mr G Truscott and his passenger, Mr P Denholm were pronounced fit after a medical examination at the Leigh Creek Hospital. Speaking from the hospital, Mr Truscott said: "Our water supply was gone by Saturday and after that it was just a fight for survival. We were eating flies, our belts and using salty water mixed with toothpaste to keep ourselves alive. Another day would not have seen us alive, I am positive of that."
Mr Truscott was flying the new Cessna from Sydney to the Darwin Aero Club.
"About three-quarters of an hour after I had taken off from Leigh Creek I saw a terrific sand storm developing on my left," Mr Truscott said.
He decided to make an emergency landing on the salt bed of Lake Eyre, which he understood to be very hard because it was used for car racing.
"When I put the wheels down it was a bog ... as she hit the boggy ground the aircraft cartwheeled. There was no injury to either me or my passenger."
The pilot and the passenger marked a big X covering 50 feet on the lake bed to attract other aircraft.
The plane crashed on Thursday and the police eventually found the men on Monday after the missing plane was sighted by another light aircraft over the area.
