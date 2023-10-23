Growing up in 1950s Adelaide in a single-mother family unsupported by ex-spouse or welfare, I could but dream of joining the elite of Australian society. Yet here I am in 2023 being labelled elite by banjo-playing hayseeds from rural Australia because I live in Canberra and voted "yes", and by Mike Hutchinson (Letters, October 20) for liking our monarchy. Me muvver would be tickled pink.