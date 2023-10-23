Re "How heavier, costlier SUVs and utes took over Australia's roads", October 18.
SUVs aggressively marketed to consumers keen to live the weekend dream of the off-road outdoor lifestyle are not tenable in densely built up and congested environments.
I draw car buyers attention to the potentially lethal installation of bull bars to these monsters. Although bull bars confer safety on rough country roads in roo and large animal collisions, accident statistics conclusively bear out the fact that bullbar-fitted SUVs pose even worse risks to other road users.
Errant SUV drivers behave like raging road combatants engaged in daily battle, weaponised by their "out of my way" big-vehicle-bully mindset.
Profit-driven automakers are abetting the decision of auto-obese SUV owners to displace their risk of serious injury and death in a collision to pedestrians, cyclists and small cars, which is morally unacceptable.
An SUV's dangerousness could be mitigated by incorporating "safety for other road users" speed limiting technology under every newly manufactured bonnet. SUV drivers could be made to adhere to lower speed limits than smaller vehicles. These measures ensure road risks are shared fairly.
The self-interested drive to gain protection for SUV occupants will soon render small cars and worried cyclists endangered species. SUVs will then do battle with each other then, behemoths among equals.
As a driver of a small two-wheel-drive SUV I can fully understand why they are selling so well.
Peter Martin ("How SUVs took over our roads" CT. October 18, p27) need not be puzzled about this; it is simply ease of entry and access and driving at a reasonable height above the road so one has decent vision.
As a reasonably tall but lightweight character I find it all but impossible to get into the modern sedan's back seat. Even the front seats of some are problematic. If some car maker would only produce a lightweight sedan with the body shape and structure of the "best sellng SUV" it would become a best seller overnight.
I join with Marcia Langton and company in expressing heartbreak over defeat of the Voice.
One of the first actions of a returned LNP government would have been to starve funding for the Voice so as to reduce it to a whisper.- Rod Carter, Murrumbateman, NSW
The primary purpose of the Voice was to provide a conduit for First Nations people to inform government, through a legislated body, about how policy initiatives would affect their lives (and such a body could not be abolished as previous organisations have been).
It may be some (small) consolation to understand that LNP politicians without a penchant for deploying the race card are as rare as rocking horse poo outside Toytown.
The battle may have been lost but, in practical terms it's a small loss, and the struggle will go on until its won.
I agree with Ian Jannaway (Letters, October 22) that it is time for Marcia Langton, Linda Burney and their ilk to step aside.
The Voice was a failure at least in part because principal Uluru statement architects Marcia Langton and Tom Calma insisted it had to be enshrined in the constitution.
PM Albanese then unwisely accepted the proposal in its entirety despite knowing full well that without bipartisanship it would fail.
This, in turn, has set the Indigenous cause back a decade or more.
One of the other mysteries of "Celebrating 100 years of the Country's Biggest Art prize" (October 20) is the whereabouts of the portrait of Walter Burley Griffin entered in the 1929 Archibald. The National Library has a pencil sketch of that entry, but the painting has disappeared.
Constance Paul, the artist, became an interior decorator, helping to re-build bomb-damaged housing in inner London after World War II. She presented a BBC TV travelogue Careering with Constance in the 1950s and died in London in 1983.
Who can help solve the mystery of Walter's disappearing portrait?
Six months ago two of our UK family members were planning a holiday here in Canberra and sent us their draft itinerary.
For their return journey their travel agent had allowed a two-hour connection time between them arriving in Sydney off their Qantas Canberra flight and the departure of their UK-bound flight.
I replied saying that their travel agent should rebook them onto an earlier flight to allow for Qantas flight cancellations. Their travel agent questioned this, but I emphasised that it was both prudent and necessary.
On the morning we took them to catch their late morning flight we learnt it had been cancelled.
They had been rebooked onto a later flight.
So after all the publicity and concern expressed about Qantas flight cancellations between Canberra and Sydney nothing seems to have changed. The same Qantas business plan of hoarding landing slots and saving costs by cutting flights seems to continue.
Our Chief Minister has failed to strongly condemn the attacks by Hamas, saying the Greens' decision to promote a pro-Palestinian rally was a matter for them.
More recently the Chief Minister took the opportunity to criticise the Liberal Party when a long time Liberal member announced her imminent retirement.
Such occasions are traditionally non political. Professional courtesy and recognition of service are extended to the departing parliamentarian.
And then there was a notice about the 60th anniversary of a child care centre in Manuka. That is the same Centre our Chief Minister wanted to relocate away from the Manuka precinct to make the site available to the Services Club. That, in turn, would have made way for his grand design for a tower block development at Manuka Oval.
Such actions speak for themselves as to lack of comprehension on the part of the Chief Minister.
Labor must replace its leader before the next election.
I am puzzled by the fear of drugs on cruise ships. First, are the port facilities in Jervis Bay capable of handling cruise ships?
Are people not aware that there are cruises, and train trips also for that matter, where alcohol flows like water?
And don't forget the legislation prohibits storing large quantities of prohibited drugs. I can't imagine a cruise line carrying large quantities of prohibited substances, with the intent of supplying them to passengers.
They would make themselves liable to all kinds of prosecution.
Sue Wareham condemns Israel's blockade of Gaza (Letters, October 20).
But it was only imposed after Hamas took control of Gaza and started firing thousands of missiles into Israel.
Israel was still letting in food, water, fuel, medicine, clothing and so on until the recent horrific attack. The blockade was intended to keep out anything the terrorists could use for their nefarious purposes.
Thousands of Gaza residents were allowed into Israel daily to work or to receive medical care.
Tragically, some of these provided Hamas with the intelligence that enabled its terrorists to so successfully attack so many Israeli communities.
Now that Israel is fighting a war which it did not start it is certainly under no obligation to provide its enemies any assistance.
Australians should be proud to celebrate World Kangaroo Day on Tuesday, October 24.
The kangaroo has inhabited the Australian continent for over 20 million years. It has always been an integral part of our unique ecosystem.
Kangaroos are often referred to as Australia's gardeners as they have co-evolved with our native flora and fauna. Their light-weighted bodies and sharp nails turn over the soil, keeping it aerated, while dispersing the seeds of native grasses and fertilising the land.
Kangaroos help maintain open pastures, increase biodiversity and reduce fuel for fires. On World Kangaroo Day I for one will be toasting this precious and invaluable native Australian animal.
It was sad to hear about the death of Bill Hayden. He was a nice bloke and could have been a great prime minister. When in 1972 I was working as a young librarian in the Federal Parliament Library, Bill would come to chat when we were working late into the night. I always appreciated this.
Peter Dutton ought to issue a fridge magnet of himself with the assurance "follow me and you'll be fine".
Who says Canberra is not out of touch with rest of Australia?
What a lot of miserable, gutless, self-important people we Australians have become. 65,000 years of Indigenous history and we still lack the gonads to say "yes".
A couple of letters recently have referred to the Palestinians as "Indigenous" or "first peoples". I suspect the Byzantines, Judeans, Israelites, Philistines and Canaanites might beg to differ.
Many have used the term "the people always get it right". Clive Palmer's recent advertising certainly backs that up. Over to you Prime Minister.
The British PM goes to Israel and at the press conference he says "we stand with Israel, we want you to win". With that one statement he condemns thousands of innocent Gazan civilians to death. This is just shameful.
Ian Jannaway (Letters, October 20) implicitly asks how should we read the Old Testament today? Is it possible to read the Bible and still be peace makers? According to Jesus, yes. Joshua spoke to ancient Israel, not its modern counterpart.
Any chance of celebrating the Sydney Opera House's half century by absolutely and definitively ceasing to use its white ceramic expanses for anything projectable that is controversial or just plain wrong other than the Vivid lights festival?
Growing up in 1950s Adelaide in a single-mother family unsupported by ex-spouse or welfare, I could but dream of joining the elite of Australian society. Yet here I am in 2023 being labelled elite by banjo-playing hayseeds from rural Australia because I live in Canberra and voted "yes", and by Mike Hutchinson (Letters, October 20) for liking our monarchy. Me muvver would be tickled pink.
Surely if China was hell bent on attacking Taiwan it wouldn't be working so hard to improve its relations with Australia and other Western nations? I'd say it has watched and learnt.
