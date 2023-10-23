The Canberra Times
Court sets date for Ben Aulich, Michael Papandrea contested committal hearing

By Hannah Neale
Updated October 23 2023 - 3:58pm, first published 3:53pm
Ben Aulich and Michael Papandrea arrive at court on a previous occasion. Pictures by Toby Vue
A court has set a date for a hearing to test evidence in the case of a Canberra lawyer accused of plotting with an accountant to launder "a wardrobe full of f---ing cash".

