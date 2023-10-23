Helping to make a real difference Advertising Feature

At Mazengarb Family Lawyers, each client is treated as an individual and each problem is unique.



Geoff Mazengarb and Aarti Arora operate Mazengarb Family Lawyers together, and the firm has been serving the community since 2002. "We try to be inventive in the way we approach any problem and the solution we propose," they said.

Geoff Mazengarb is a partner in the firm and has over 40 years of experience as a solicitor in Canberra. With such vast experience, he has become a trusted name in family law.

Aarti Arora is also a partner and joined the firm in August 2020. Aarti's expertise lies in parenting and property matters and focuses on settling matters without having to proceed to court, along with assisting clients with urgent matters.



Mazengarb Family Lawyers serve their clients with quality advice regarding their family law matters and seek to build strong connections with their clients by providing support during their family separation.

There is a dedicated team of nine, including the partners, and what sets their firm apart is their experienced lawyers that have an ability to care for each client hands-on and ensure that each matter is handled with care and precision.

"We understand the importance of a strong and personal connection between a client and their solicitor, especially when it comes to matters involving the client's family," they said. "When negotiating difficult and emotional family legal matters, we understand that our clients need to be comfortable with the advice they receive and the steps taken."

Aarti Arora expertise lies in parenting and property matters. Picture Supplied

As a proud and local boutique firm, they are focused on clients and delivering results, and support the community in numerous ways including volunteering with Women's Legal Service, Agent's for Men's Legal Service, and helping local businesses with sponsorship.

Mazengarb Family Lawyers offer a range of assistance to their clients in family law including:



Parenting disputes

Relocation of children

Urgent parenting and property disputes

Family violence or domestic violence

Binding financial agreements (including pre-nuptial agreements)

Consent orders formalising an agreement

Mediation for parenting and property

Wills and enduring power of attorney, and

Divorce applications