The Canberra Times
Home/Comment/Editorial

China on Anthony Albanese's mind during US visit, Joe Biden meetings

By The Canberra Times
October 24 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

While Anthony Albanese and Joe Biden have many things, including AUKUS and the submarines deal, to discuss during the PM's visit to Washington, China will be high on the agenda.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Editorial
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.