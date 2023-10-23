While Anthony Albanese and Joe Biden have many things, including AUKUS and the submarines deal, to discuss during the PM's visit to Washington, China will be high on the agenda.
That's because Mr Albanese will soon be travelling to Beijing to meet with President Xi Jinping and to mark the 50th anniversary of Gough Whitlam's first visit to China as Australian prime minister between October 31 and November 4, 1973.
That was not Whitlam's first trip to Beijing. He had made headlines by travelling to China in July 1971 while still opposition leader. Conservative criticism of that trip was abruptly stifled when it was learnt that as Gough was flying out Henry Kissinger was flying in. That trip laid the groundwork for Australia's resumption of diplomatic ties with China just weeks after Labor's historic 1972 election win.
Now nearing the end of its 51st year, the Australia-China relationship has had many ups and downs including in the wake of the Tiananmen Square massacre in 1989.
While both countries have benefited greatly from cultural exchanges and trade over many decades, the relationship has become increasingly fraught in recent years.
Malcom Turnbull's visit to Beijing in 2016 was the last by an Australian prime minister.
Already under pressure as a result of President Xi's military build-up in the South China Sea and a culture of "wolf warrior" diplomacy notable for anti-Western rhetoric, relations went south very badly after then foreign minister Marise Payne called for an inquiry into the origins of COVID-19 in Wuhan.
China was quick to place punitive tariffs on Australian barley and wine. The lucrative lobster trade was also targeted.
Australian journalists had to flee the country to avoid being detained and just over three years ago Cheng Lei, an Australian journalist working for a Chinese news agency was taken into custody.
Other Australian citizens and residents, including Uighurs, are still being held.
Canberra responded to blatant Chinese intimidation and coercion by refusing to kowtow to absurd demands on how the relationship should be conducted.
The Morrison government's negotiation of the AUKUS treaty and a deal for Australia to acquire nuclear submarines showed this country was committed to the Western alliance. The moves were backed by Labor.
President Xi and his advisers, who would have been painfully aware that their attempts to impose a Pacific hegemony had failed dismally, used last year's change of government as an opportunity to reset the relationship with Australia.
This has resulted in the resumption of high level dialogues between government ministers from both countries, meetings between Mr Albanese and President Xi on the side lines of international conferences and, more recently, the relaxation of the punitive tariff on barley and the release of Cheng Lei.
READ MORE:
The icing on the cake, especially for Australian wine producers including those in the Canberra region, is China's decision to review the tariffs of up to 220 per cent it had imposed on Australian wine in November 2020.
This shift in the diplomatic landscape, which would have been thought impossible 18 months ago, is the result of Australia showing strength, not weakness.
This is something Mr Albanese will certainly be keeping in mind when he meets with Xi in the immediate future.
Australia's relationship with China is well worth celebrating and has resulted in many benefits for both parties.
This will continue to be the case so long as the terms of engagement are based on mutual agreement; not the unilateral diktat of Beijing.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.