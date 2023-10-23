Making a real difference in the lives of those in need Advertising Feature

Glioblastoma Australia is creating a community where patients and their families can connect, share experiences, and find support. Picture Supplied

Business leaders are experts in their industry, but Brooke Hepburn-Rogers has taken leadership to a new level. Accountant and founder of Foxton Financial, Brooke recently launched a new charity to help those suffering from glioblastoma.



Glioblastoma is a complex and aggressive form of brain cancer, Founded in January 2023, Glioblastoma Australia helps to provide information and education along with accurate and timely information about the disease, treatment options, and current research developments. The charity also assists people to find accurate support groups where patients and families can connect and share.

Brooke said she is proud of Glioblastoma Australia's growth given the important need it fulfills for some many people. "In a world where medical conditions often get lumped into broad categories, I saw the need for a specialised Australian organisation focusing solely on glioblastoma.



"Establishing Glioblastoma Australia fills this niche and provides targeted support and resources to those affected by this specific form of brain cancer," she said. "My background as an accountant and founder of Foxton Financial has equipped me with organisational, financial, and management skills, uniquely positioning me to lead the charity with efficiency, transparency, and maximising resources for the benefit of patients."

My personal journey and connection to the cause ensures that the organisation remains patient-centric. - Brooke Hepburn-Rogers, Founder and Chairperson Glioblastoma Australia

All board members at Glioblastoma Australia have a connection with glioblastoma and volunteer their time, ensuring all profits go back into the glioblastoma community. The charity focuses on:

Research Funding- allocating funds to support scientific research aimed at understanding the disease better and to bring treatments to Australia that aren't currently available.

Financial Assistance- providing financial aid and resources for patients struggling with travel and accommodation expenses relating to their treatment.

Referral Services- connecting patients with specialists, clinics or hospitals for treatment.

Awareness campaigns.

As Chairperson, Brooke has been battling glioblastoma since October 2022, having undergone two brain surgeries, 13 weeks of radiation and 43 weeks of chemo and Immunotherapy in Germany. She said her personal journey ensured the organisation remained patient-centric. "My experience provides a deep understanding of the challenges faced by those diagnosed with Glioblastoma, making the charity more empathetic and effective in its mission," she said. "By raising awareness and pushing for improved treatments, and support for those affected, the organisation plays a critical role in changing the narrative around glioblastoma in Australia."