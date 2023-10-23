The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

James Lynch convicted for Uber Eats driver assault

TP
By Tim Piccione
October 24 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
James Lynch, right, attempts to hide behind Legal Aid lawyer Jeremy Banwell. Picture by Tim Piccione
James Lynch, right, attempts to hide behind Legal Aid lawyer Jeremy Banwell. Picture by Tim Piccione

A food delivery driver has been left needing multiple stitches after being violently assaulted by a "frustrated and irate" customer, a court has heard.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TP

Tim Piccione

Court reporter

Tim is a journalist with the Canberra Times covering the ACT courts. He came to the nation's capital via the Daily Advertiser in Wagga. Contact: tim.piccione@canberratimes.com.au.

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.