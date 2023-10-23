Former ACT Brumbies prop Tom Ross is set to step into enemy territory to join the NSW Waratahs.
The Daramalan product was released by the Brumbies at the end of the Super Rugby season.
Ross has spent the past few months assessing his options before opting to remain in Australia and move to Sydney. It's understood the Waratahs will confirm the deal later in the week.
The Brumbies' prop depth is set to be tested next season after skipper Allan Alaalatoa ruptured his Achilles while playing for the Wallabies.
The veteran is set to miss the start of the Super Rugby campaign and likely won't return until the second half of the season, at the earliest.
ACT was also dealt a blow when Academy talent, and Junior Wallabies star, Massimo De Lutiis returned to Queensland on a full-time deal with the Reds.
The Brumbies are, however, buoyed by the continued development of rookie Blake Schoupp, who was a shock selection in Eddie Jones' World Cup squad, and Rhys van Nek.
The side also has veteran James Slipper, Fred Kaihea and Sefo Kautai on their books for next year.
A Gungahlin junior, Ross finished his time in Canberra on a high by leading the Eagles to victory in the John I Dent Cup grand final. He also recently featured on the Brumbies' two-game tour of Japan.
Saying goodbye to the ACT has been tough for the 25-year-old, given he grew up supporting the Brumbies and achieved a childhood dream when making his debut in 2019.
The Waratahs, however, will provide a fresh opportunity and a chance to spend more time on the field after a challenging 2024 in which Ross was often overlooked for selection.
"I'm going to be pretty emotional leaving," Ross said in May.
"The Brumbies, I have supported since I was about six, and Eagles are the same. I put my first Eagles jersey on when I was about eight. I've always played in the red and black since I was young, so that's also going to be a tough one to leave."
