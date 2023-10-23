The Canberra Timessport
Former ACT Brumbies prop Tom Ross set to sign with NSW Waratahs

Updated October 23 2023 - 5:16pm, first published 5:14pm
Former ACT Brumbies prop Tom Ross is set to step into enemy territory to join the NSW Waratahs.

