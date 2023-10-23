The Canberra Raiders have ruled out a blanket "no" for their stars playing in off-season tournaments like the Koori Knockout.
Instead, they'll continue their policy of deciding on a case-by-case basis, despite the NRL writing to all clubs about their concerns of players suffering injuries.
Departing Raider Jack Wighton took part in this year's Koori Knockout on the Central Coast earlier in October.
It was a tournament that got headlines for the wrong reasons when Canterbury Bulldogs winger Josh Addo-Carr was knocked out.
Addo-Carr also received a two-game suspension out of the tournament from his involvement in a brawl, which cost him his spot in the Australian side for the Pacific Championships.
The NRL wrote to clubs in September stating they'd insure their male and female players for the tournament this year, but they'd review their policy for 2024.
Wighton was in the unusual position of needing permission from two clubs to take part in the Koori Knockout since he's joining South Sydney next season.
He obviously needed their all-clear, but also needed the green light from the Raiders for insurance reasons - given he's technically contracted to them until the end of October.
Any NRL or NRLW players who take part in either the Koori Knockout or the Murri Carnival without their club's permission weren't covered by the NRL's insurance.
The Raiders take various factors into account when deciding whether they give permission - including age, experience and injury history.
For example, someone returning from a knee reconstruction would probably be denied.
Raiders chief executive Don Furner said it would never be a blanket "no".
"We have always supported those things over the years and we assess it on a case-by-case [basis]," he said.
MORE CANBERRA RAIDERS NEWS:
Meanwhile, it's believed discussions were progressing well between the Green Machine and Wigan as they look to sign young forward Morgan Smithies on a three-year deal.
The Raiders will need to pay the Warriors a transfer fee for Smithies, who can play lock or second row, given he's contracted to the English Super League club until the end of 2025.
