The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Canberra Raiders rule out 'no' vote on Koori Knockout

David Polkinghorne
By David Polkinghorne
Updated October 23 2023 - 6:57pm, first published 6:17pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Canberra Raiders have ruled out a blanket "no" for their stars playing in off-season tournaments like the Koori Knockout.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
David Polkinghorne

David Polkinghorne

Sports journo

Covering the Raiders, Cavalry, cycling and racing, plus everything else that involves sport in the ACT, for The Canberra Times. Basically I love sport and watching it is a full-time job. Email: david.polkinghorne@canberratimes.com.au

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.