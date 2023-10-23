The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Missing South Coast teen Cody Lee Nevin may be in Tuggeranong: police

Lanie Tindale
By Lanie Tindale
October 23 2023 - 6:20pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A missing South Coast teen may be in Tuggeranong, Canberra, NSW police say.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lanie Tindale

Lanie Tindale

Reporter

I am a reporter at The Canberra Times, and was previously a trainee. I have covered various topics at the masthead, including courts, federal politics, breaking news, features and opinion. I previously worked in digital news. I am now a general news reporter, with a focus on health. lanie.tindale@canberratimes.com.au.

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.