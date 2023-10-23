A missing South Coast teen may be in Tuggeranong, Canberra, NSW police say.
Cody Lee Nevin, 15, was last seen in Little Forest, an hour's drive south of Jervis Bay, at about 6.50pm on Friday.
NSW police said Cody has been described as being Caucasian, having a slim build, about 165 centimetres tall, with short, light brown hair.
He was last seen wearing an army green coloured hooded jumper, black Adidas pants, black running shoes and a black Adidas backpack.
Cody is known to frequent the Milton and Ulladulla areas and police said they hold concerns of his welfare due to his age.
"Anyone who has seen Cody or has information of her whereabouts is urged to call Ulladulla Police Station or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000," NSW police said.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.