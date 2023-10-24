The Canberra Times
Northern Territory nominees for 2024 Australian of the Year Awards

By Acm Network
October 25 2023 - 1:30am
Organiser of the annual Newhaven Biggest Morning Tea, Katherine's Elizabeth "Bess" Hart has raised more than $100,000 for Cancer Council NT. She is nominated for the NT's 2024 Senior Australian of the Year Award. Picture supplied by australianoftheyear.org.au
A community volunteer from Katherine, a 17-year-old medical student from Rapid Creek, an ant community ecologist from Darwin, a youth advocate from Alice Springs and a founding member of the Warumpi Band from Papunya are among the nominees for the 2024 Australian of the Year Awards for the Northern Territory.

