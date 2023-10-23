A woman is dead and a man in hospital after ACT police and paramedics were called to a reported stabbing.
Police said officers and paramedics were called to a home in Kinloch Circuit, Bruce, at about 5.50pm on Monday.
"Sadly, the woman was pronounced deceased at the scene," police said.
A man was found injured at the house, and was taken to hospital in a serious condition.
"A crime scene has been established and police are investigating the circumstances of the incident," ACT Policing said.
"Anyone with information in relation to this matter is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or via www.crimestoppers.com.au quoting reference P2202377."
READ ALSO:
More to come.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.