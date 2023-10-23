Special Minister of State Don Farrell has moved to temper expectations around increasing ACT and Northern Territory representation in the Senate, saying just because it has become part of Labor's national policy platform does not mean it will "immediately" happen.
In August, and without a specific number stipulated, Labor committed at the party's national conference to boosting the number of Senate seats in the territories as well as promising to respect the jurisdictions' autonomy.
But any move to increase the representation is expected to come after the current inquiry into the 2022 federal election by the Joint Standing Committee on Electoral Matters (JSCEM). An interim report has been tabled covering political donations and advertising reform, but it is still considering matters such as territory representation. Consultations are underway.
Senator Farrell has told Senate estimates that while he is on the record as saying that increasing ACT and NT Senate numbers is something to "give consideration to", he is working on a "consensus position" with the parties.
"It is one of the items on the platform. Of course, being in the platform doesn't mean you immediately have to introduce those terms," the Minister told the Senate Finance and Public Administration Committee.
"Flexibility is given to, in particular, a government to determine the timing of any implementation of our policies. So just because it's in the policy doesn't mean that that instantaneously converts to a piece of electoral reform."
Senator Farrell was under questioning in estimates by West Australian Liberal senator Dean Smith, who had a line of questioning concerned about any possible dilution of state powers if the ACT and NT had a boost to Senate numbers.
The Special Minister of State said there was no danger of that.
"My understanding is that that section of the constitution that allows the Parliament to provide for representation of the territories doesn't require the application of the Nexus provision," he said.
"So an increase of four senators, let's say for argument's sake, would not require an increase of eight members of the House of Representatives."
Section 24 of the constitution provides that the House of Representatives be directly chosen by the people of the commonwealth and have twice as many seats as the Senate.
Despite increasing populations, the ACT and NT have fewer senators on shorter terms than the states. The states each have 12 senators on six-year terms, while the territories have two senators each on three-year terms.
Senator Farrell said he intends to consult widely about what changes the government will make as a result of the final JSCEM report.
"I'll be having discussions with all of the political parties about a range of options including that one," he said.
"Some people suggest that we should increase the representation to four. Some have suggested that there be two elected at the next election for six year terms, same as the rest of the senators and then three years after that another two elected.
"But we'll consult with all of the parties. And I'm hopeful that in due course we're able to come to the parliament with a consensus proposition in terms of electoral reform."
