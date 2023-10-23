The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Senate estimates live blog: news and updates from Parliament House

Miriam Webber
Karen Barlow
Justine Landis-Hanley
Natalie Vikhrov
By Miriam Webber, Karen Barlow, Justine Landis-Hanley + 1 other
· Updated October 24 2023 - 8:46pm, first published 9:27am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Good morning and welcome to day two of senate estimates. If you missed our first day of coverage, we've got you covered with all the highlights here. Tune into our blog today as we continue bringing you the biggest and best moments from the hearings.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Miriam Webber

Miriam Webber

Public service and politics reporter

I report on the public service and politics for the Canberra Times. Reach me at miriam.webber@canberratimes.com.au

Karen Barlow

Karen Barlow

Chief Political Correspondent

Karen Barlow is ACM's Chief Political Correspondent. Working in the federal press gallery, she investigates and writes about federal politics and government. She has an interest in integrity, leadership and social equity. She has covered two Olympics and been to Antarctica twice. Contact her on karen.barlow@canberratimes.com.au

Justine Landis-Hanley

Justine Landis-Hanley

Federal politics and public sector reporter

I'm a federal politics and public sector reporter at The Canberra Times, with an interest in integrity, regulation, and social services. Contact me with tips and feedback at justine.landishanley@canberratimes.com.au.

Natalie Vikhrov

Natalie Vikhrov

Federal politics and public service reporter

Natalie Vikhrov reports on federal politics and public service for The Canberra Times. Prior to this, she spent several years covering human rights in Eastern Europe, including Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Get in touch via natalie.vikhrov@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.