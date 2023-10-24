The Canberra Times
Julian Assange discussions between Joe Biden and Anthony Albanese will be telling

By Greg Barns
October 25 2023 - 5:30am
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese will have plenty to talk about when he meets with US President Joe Biden this week. The Middle East, China, AUKUS and submarines will no doubt dominate the agenda. But there is one matter in respect of which Mr Albanese should insist on a quick resolution. That is the case of Australian publisher and WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange.

