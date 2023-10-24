This Prime Minister is on the record, on numerous occasions, as saying he wants the Assange case over and done with and that he sees no public interest in Washington continuing to pursue the case. He has been supported in this stance by a diverse group of MPs, 70 of whom recently signed an open letter, published in the Washington Post as an advertisement in September, which said that the Assange case was impacting on the image of the US in Australia. The pursuit of Assange "serves no purpose, it is unjust, and we say clearly - as friends should always be honest with friends - that the prolonged pursuit of Mr Assange wears away at the substantial foundation of regard and respect that Australians have for the justice system of the United States of America," the letter stated. It was followed up with a small delegation of MPs who visited Washington last month and who delivered the same message.