As the host of podcast Beyond Believable, the Interviewer takes calls from people who claim they have a good story to tell. A compelling story exposing the truth about the paranormal and unexplained would help rehabilitate her career as a journalist. From her perspective it could be career-defining, but Jarad's claims that a secret agent from the future has been stalking him and his family over his whole life give us some idea of the nut jobs she must connect with.