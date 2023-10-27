In an age of blockbusters with budgets in excess of $200 million, here is a movie that confirms some other things can still be done. Every now and then a very low-budget film like Monolith comes along and shows that work that didn't need buckets of money to make can still get invites to festivals.
Filmed in the Adelaide Hills, written by Lucy Campbell, directed by Matt Vesely and expertly edited by Tania Nehme, it was made for $500,000. During the last 12 months it was invited to festivals the world over before screening at the recent inaugural South by Southwest in Sydney - a pretty good track record for a debut feature.
The movie also shows that it's possible to hold an audience with a single on-screen actor in a single location. In part, its success on the festival circuit arcs back to our shared experience of lockdown and the habits we developed for contact online during the recent global pandemic. It weaves science fiction with fear of the unknown and paranormal to a twilight zone of paranoia and related phobias brought about by the impact of social distancing over the long-term.
The film's one visible character, the Interviewer played by Lily Sullivan, rarely leaves the frame, but there are other characters whose voices we hear without visual presence. Characters like Jarad, played by Damon Herriman, whose snarling voice is heard in an exchange at the start.
As the host of podcast Beyond Believable, the Interviewer takes calls from people who claim they have a good story to tell. A compelling story exposing the truth about the paranormal and unexplained would help rehabilitate her career as a journalist. From her perspective it could be career-defining, but Jarad's claims that a secret agent from the future has been stalking him and his family over his whole life give us some idea of the nut jobs she must connect with.
It is the human voice that propels the plot as this isolated young woman house-sits her parents' palatial villa adjoining bushland while taking calls from people around the world experiencing a similar strange phenomenon. There's this black object like a brick and it seems to have some power over them.
What to make of these reports? The subdued palette of greys, blues and greens builds a chilly, claustrophobic atmosphere within a family home that wasn't really a home. Her parents call her from their holiday in Europe and their voices fill the space. Then a thumb drive of a childhood birthday party arrives in the post, dredging memories from deep within the Interviewer's youth.
Her only companion is the long-necked turtle in a fish tank. It seems to have an eating disorder like her. Is she bulimic? She is certainly a chain smoker. Yet she maintains a steely resolve, the trait that has probably helped trash her reputation.
Her claims that she has been doxed won't stand up as it becomes clear that the Interviewer has as dodgy a relationship with the truth as the rest of them. Sullivan is very good in this nuanced role, cultivating our empathy while deflecting our judgement.
All this would be fine were it not for the "monoliths" that drive this sci-fi mystery. It comes down to dozens of strange black objects, closer in size to a house brick than any monolith like the object in 2001: A Space Odyssey. These have been appearing around the world in different countries and societies, connecting with destructive ideation.
Ultimately, this sci-fi mystery suffers from too much explicit explanation.
As details are revealed about what is orchestrating the global phenomenon and as the family backstory and its themes emerge, it seems that an approach retaining more of the mystery would have served the film better.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.