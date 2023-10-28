The tagline in the marketing for this film reads "Execution is Everything", a wry piece of wit that sums up the film very appropriately. Firstly, Fincher's crew approach the production with a true sense of panache, starting with the way Cate Adams dresses Fassbender, in light-coloured, well tailored clothes, lots of thin layers with a loud Hawaiian shirt under a beige jacket and sporting a jaunty fly-fisherman's hat. The assassin says he is trying to dress like a German tourist because, as he doesn't want to draw attention to himself, who better to look like than somebody no one wants to interact with?