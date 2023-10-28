The Killer
MA15+. 118 minutes
4 stars
When you're David Fincher, director of films with big secret reveals like Se7en and Gone Girl, and films with reverse storytelling like The Curious Case of Benjamin Button, you've probably created a sense of expectation in your audience that you always have something up your sleeve.
So when you release a film like The Killer that tells its story in a straight line, and sticks quite rigidly to that linear path, no surprises, your audience might, as I did, feel a little underwhelmed as your film concludes.
Because The Killer is just, well, good. A good, straightforward film.
We never find out the name of the titular killer, played by Michael Fassbender, though his fake passports and drivers licences as he hops across the globe sport the monikers of 1970s television characters like Brian Kincaid and Felix Unger.
As the film opens, he is holed up in a Paris rooftop construction site awaiting the arrival at the chic apartment building across the road of some oligarch type who has obviously ticked off somebody enough to hire The Killer.
We feel the days along with the assassin who is catching catnaps but getting increasingly sleep-deprived, having to be constantly alert for his target.
When the marked man does arrive home in the middle of one night, he has in tow a leggy brunette who quickly changes into a dominatrix outfit and who accidentally steps into the path of the assassin's bullet.
Fleeing the scene of the crime, the killer checks in with his employer, the American lawyer Hodges (Charles Parnell), and understands that there will be repercussions for having failed his task.
Heading for his home in the Dominican Republic, the killer imagines a dozen different people along the way might be out to extract his payment and becomes so nervous he changes his flight.
When he makes it to his home, he finds evidence of violence. His girlfriend (Sophie Charlotte) has taken delivery of a brutal message from two hit men.
Knowing he and his girl will not be safe with these hit men on his trail, he goes directly to the source, breaking into Hodges' office to discover who has taken the contract out on him, and who his would-be assassins are, and sets about removing them from his life.
The tagline in the marketing for this film reads "Execution is Everything", a wry piece of wit that sums up the film very appropriately. Firstly, Fincher's crew approach the production with a true sense of panache, starting with the way Cate Adams dresses Fassbender, in light-coloured, well tailored clothes, lots of thin layers with a loud Hawaiian shirt under a beige jacket and sporting a jaunty fly-fisherman's hat. The assassin says he is trying to dress like a German tourist because, as he doesn't want to draw attention to himself, who better to look like than somebody no one wants to interact with?
That's some clever writing, though Fassbender's delivery is so deadpan you're often confused about whether this film is a comedy or not, and that's probably up to your own interpretation. The screenplay is by Andrew Kevin Walker, who worked with Fincher on Se7en, and is drawn from the French graphic novel series by Alexis Nolent and Luc Jacamon.
It is Fassbender dressed like a Brad Pitt character - or possibly it's Johnny Depp's Fear and Loathing get-up - his laconic voiceover, and a revenge plot reminiscent of Tarantino's Kill Bill, that hint at how other directors might have approached this film. But under Fincher, it is a meticulously executed tale where we root for the chap who would be the bad guy in any other film.
And then there's the presence of Tilda Swinton as one of those assassins the killer comes after; in just two scenes, she absolutely owns the film.
