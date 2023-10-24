The saying goes, "All work and no play makes Jack a dull boy," but balancing your labour with leisure can be challenging when you're over 55 and still working.
Sometimes referred to as the "sandwich age", many aged 55 and over are juggling the financial minefield of daily costs, increasing health care expenses, debt, retirement planning, and financial responsibilities of both children and aging parents.
Services Australia's Financial Information Service officer Vladimir Jovanov said while it can be daunting managing it all, planning for fun should never take the back seat.
"Work-life balance is extremely important," Vlad said.
"Prioritise your well-being by maintaining a healthy work-life balance by allocating time for leisure, relaxation, and spending quality time with loved ones."
His advice: "Start now".
The Financial Information Service provides financial information and education resources to help people get control of their money.
Having worked in his current role for over 15 years, Vlad knows the common financial challenges those 55 and over face.
For many, working is a "no-brainer" when it comes to financial security.
"It provides a steady source of income, which helps increase financial stability and covers everyday expenses as well," Vlad said.
Not to mention the positive social aspects, the routine maintenance and daily purpose an interesting job can provide.
Vlad said budgeting was the simple yet vital step to maintain a healthy work-life balance.
"That's a really important thing, and many people don't put pen to paper," he said.
Develop a comprehensive plan that outlines retirement goals, including expected expenses and sources of income.
"This is a roadmap for your future financial decisions," Vlad said.
An emergency fund is important to have for any unexpected expenses.
"Having this financial safety net can reduce stress and maintain your retirement savings."
It's necessary to consider your investment strategy.
"Older workers may need to reassess their investment portfolio to make sure it aligns with their retirement goals," he said.
He said it's important to review how much risk you're taking and how much you're comfortable with.
"I'm not questioning if you should take a more conservative approach, but just make sure it aligns with your current situation".
Stay up to date with financial trends, investment options, and government budget changes relating to tax laws or retirement benefits that may affect your financial situation.
"Having control of your finances gives you options, time and the freedom to live your life the way you choose," Vlad said.
For more, head online to servicesaustralia.gov.au/fis or phone 132 300 and mention 'financial information service'.
Vlad said you can also visit Moneysmart.gov.au for more free and independent financial information.
Arthritis, Pain Support & ME/CFS ACT, established in 1977, is a not for profit, self help organisation to support people living with arthritis and other chronic pain as well as people living with debilitating fatigue (such as Long COVID and Myalgic Encephalopathy).
These are largely invisible disabilities which can make it even harder for the people who are living with them.
"There is prejudice in the community that without a very obvious disability, people are 'malingering', so we work really hard to not only support this group of people, but to also educate the community on the challenges that people living with 'invisible' disabilities face," CEO Rebecca Davey of Arthritis, Pain Support & ME/CFS ACT said.
"Arthritis is the cause of the greatest burden of disability in our community, and whilst for many people arthritis can be just an annoying niggle that plays up from time to time, people living with especially autoimmune arthritis, where the individual's own immune system is attacking them, can and does cause serious disability and can be life threatening."
A few years ago Arthritis ACT joined with the ACT ME/CFS Society and Pain Support ACT to be more inclusive.
Arthritis, Pain Support & ME/CFS ACT provide a large suite of allied health services including physiotherapy, exercise physiology, dietetics, occupational therapy and art therapy/mental health support.
"We are probably best known as a provider of hydrotherapy across Canberra but we also provide health education services, support groups and we can help connect you to other services that are available in the community," Rebecca said.
At Arthritis, Pain Support & ME/CFS ACT their members use the pool sessions for hydrotherapy to assist with pain management, help strengthen joints in preparation, or aid their recovery after having surgery.
"Whether it is a condition that causes chronic pain or debilitating fatigue, the disability is real," she said. "There is also no age limit on disability - we will assist people at any age with their disability.
"We are a registered NDIS provider and we can support people on level 2 and above with My Aged Care packages.
We are a registered NDIS provider and we can support people on level 2 and above with My Aged Care packages.- CEO Rebecca Davey, Arthritis, Pain Support & ME/CFS ACT
"We provide group exercise classes, individual exercise sessions and support services to assist people living with disability."
Find out about the support services such as monthly information sessions, a self help course and Telephone Information and Support Service (TISS) to members, medical practitioners and the public.
Please phone the team at Arthritis, Pain Support & ME/CFS ACT on 1800 011 041 or see arthritisact.org.au for more details.
There will come a time for most of us where ageing will mean not being able to do the things we once could.
It can mean no longer being allowed to eat from the kid's menu at a restaurant or the unfortunate discovery that all nighters are 10 times worse in your 30s, and how did we do it at 20? Or missing out on seeing your friends because you don't trust your driving anymore.
As we start new chapters in our lives, we must learn to adapt.
Home care can help you meet the challenges that come with the later chapters. It can help you get the most out of life and enjoy your independence again.
Goodwin Home Care can cater to all needs, from low care, such as household chores, to higher care needs, such as recovering from surgery.
It is a great option for anyone over 65 (or over 55 for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islanders) who are missing out on doing the things they love.
It is care that comes directly to your home, or with you out into the community, whenever you need it.
Services can include transport and/or accompaniment to appointments, shopping trips, social outings, errands, community or religious events or a drive - just for the fun of it.
Goodwin Aged Care Services is a large and respected provider of home care in the ACT region.
They have been caring for Canberrans since 1954, which is nearly 70 years of experience.
Home care with Goodwin means a custom care plan tailored to your needs, that you can change whenever you want.
Goodwin carers are local, familiar faces that undergo rigorous background and quality checks, so you can rest assured they have the best people there for you.
Caring for your health is a crucial element when it comes to staying independent. Goodwin Home Care employs nurses, physiotherapists, podiatrists, massage therapists, dieticians and more.
So, is it time? If you're starting to notice the challenges that come with ageing, especially if you think you could need care in the coming years, it's best to take action today.
Many of Goodwin's home care services can receive government funding, which can take time to be approved.
The Goodwin team is compassionate, local and well-trained. They're respectful and take the time to answer any questions you have.
Get in touch today, call 6175 5650 or email community@goodwin.org.au.
Discover what home care can do for you, what sets Goodwin apart and when to take action to stay independent at home.- Goodwin Home Care