First to land on our table is the miso soup, followed quickly by the edamame and the aged-dashi tofu. There's something quite homely about miso soup - a warm hug before you start your meal. Keep it simple and you can't go wrong. And the same can be said about the edamame. Some places can get overcomplicated - different salts and toppings can be used, and it's just too much. There's nothing fancy about this offering. It's just edamame with slight saltiness and the perfect snack that keeps us going between courses. Out of this beginning trio though, it's hard to go past the tofu. A light batter on the exterior and the silky interior is the perfect way to soak up the umami flavours in the dashi sauce.