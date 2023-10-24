When I was working in hospitality during university, I had a boss who was proud of owning a hidden gem.
Having travelled the world before settling down to run a suburban cafe, he strongly believed that the best meals he had were at locations off the beaten track. And for the most part, he was correct.
I couldn't help thinking of this boss when walking into inconspicuous inner-city eatery Iori.
Location-wise, Iori is as about in the thick of it as you can get. The Sydney Building - and its architectural sibling the Melbourne Building - are among the city's most iconic buildings and usually a winner for any venue calling them home. And yet I've probably walked along this section of the Sydney Building - by the bus interchange - hundreds of times and to my own detriment, haven't properly noticed it.
For 22 years the Japanese restaurant has called this slice of real estate home, opening at a time when the cuisine wasn't on every other menu in Canberra. Any restaurant that has lasted more than two decades in a city so focused on the new restaurant of the month must be dishing up the goods.
It's part of the reason we're here tonight - a recommendation from a colleague who went to Iori when she was in university, hypothesising that it must have been the first Japanese restaurant in Canberra. And it's something our server confirms as we sit down on this Tuesday evening. What's more, there's almost a sense of pride projecting from everyone working there.
The restaurant itself is quite humble - with options to dine on the floor, like in the traditional tatami rooms, as well as on regular dining chairs. But with simple, traditional Japanese decor, and servers dressed in kimonos, it could not feel further from bus interchange outside.
When it comes to ordering, I don't think I have ever seen so many types of set menus on offer before. It's almost a little overwhelming but we opt for the wagyu premium beef ninja degustation ($76 per person).
First to land on our table is the miso soup, followed quickly by the edamame and the aged-dashi tofu. There's something quite homely about miso soup - a warm hug before you start your meal. Keep it simple and you can't go wrong. And the same can be said about the edamame. Some places can get overcomplicated - different salts and toppings can be used, and it's just too much. There's nothing fancy about this offering. It's just edamame with slight saltiness and the perfect snack that keeps us going between courses. Out of this beginning trio though, it's hard to go past the tofu. A light batter on the exterior and the silky interior is the perfect way to soak up the umami flavours in the dashi sauce.
Next to arrive is the sushi and sashimi platter. It's beautifully plated - everything precisely placed on a long platter. With options of tuna, salmon and bream sashimi, some salmon and tuna nigiri and inside-out sushi with prawn tempura and avocado, there's a little bit of everything. And aside from the sushi - which was topped with caviar and chilli threads - there's no room for hiding with this dish. The seafood has to be of high quality because that's where the flavour is. In this instance it was a little subtle in flavour but still very moorish and it didn't take long to polish it off.
Next out we have the three mains - a tempura dish, teriyaki chicken and wagyu garlic steak. I don't think I've had tempura quite like this before. A mix of prawn, crab and mixed vegetables including asparagus, potato, pumpkin and eggplant - the batter was light and slightly sweet, and rather than just a wafer-thin coating, it felt like there was more substance to it. Plus with the four salts provided - matcha, seaweed, garlic and chilli - it felt like a choose-your-own-adventure.
My favourite dish of the night, however, was the teriyaki chicken. The sauce was sweet and sticky, and if there was a dish I would return to every time, it would be this one. But I just wish there was slightly more sauce so I could have taken advantage of it with the side of rice. And then there is the hero of this degustation - the wagyu garlic steak. It was the type of steak that melts in your mouth as soon as it touches your tongue. No sauce, no seasoning - besides some garlic salt - it's just a good quality piece of meat, cooked with care.
Rounding out the night we choose a mochi ice-cream dusted with green tea ($7.50) - a sweet little something to round out the meal. It was light and refreshing without being too heavy. A great example of a popular dessert traditionally had in Japan in summer. And that's what this entire night has been - an example of the traditional.
While there are plenty of options for Japanese dining in the capital, there are few that are keeping things traditional. To then go ahead and do it well, is another thing again. Throw in some stellar service and that's what you get from Iori. If you haven't been yet, it's time to go now.
Address: 41 East Row, Canberra
Phone: 0450 874 993
Website: iori.com.au
Hours: Monday to Thursday, 6pm to 9pm. 5.45pm to 9pm.
Noise: Not a problem
Dietary: Plenty of options
