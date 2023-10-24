Is it time to consider home care? Advertising Feature

There will come a time for most of us where ageing will mean not being able to do the things we once could.



It can mean no longer being allowed to eat from the kid's menu at a restaurant or the unfortunate discovery that all nighters are 10 times worse in your 30s, and how did we do it at 20? Or missing out on seeing your friends because you don't trust your driving anymore.



As we start new chapters in our lives, we must learn to adapt.

Home care can help you meet the challenges that come with the later chapters. It can help you get the most out of life and enjoy your independence again.

Goodwin Home Care can cater to all needs, from low care, such as household chores, to higher care needs, such as recovering from surgery.



It is a great option for anyone over 65 (or over 55 for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islanders) who are missing out on doing the things they love.



It is care that comes directly to your home, or with you out into the community, whenever you need it.

Services can include transport and/or accompaniment to appointments, shopping trips, social outings, errands, community or religious events or a drive - just for the fun of it.

Goodwin Aged Care Services is a large and respected provider of home care in the ACT region.



They have been caring for Canberrans since 1954, which is nearly 70 years of experience.



Home care with Goodwin means a custom care plan tailored to your needs, that you can change whenever you want.



Goodwin carers are local, familiar faces that undergo rigorous background and quality checks, so you can rest assured they have the best people there for you.

Caring for your health is a crucial element when it comes to staying independent. Goodwin Home Care employs nurses, physiotherapists, podiatrists, massage therapists, dieticians and more.

So, is it time? If you're starting to notice the challenges that come with ageing, especially if you think you could need care in the coming years, it's best to take action today.

Many of Goodwin's home care services can receive government funding, which can take time to be approved.

The Goodwin team is compassionate, local and well-trained. They're respectful and take the time to answer any questions you have.



Get in touch today, call 6175 5650 or email community@goodwin.org.au.