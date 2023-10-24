The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Union set to take industrial action in Fair Work Ombudsman

Justine Landis-Hanley
By Justine Landis-Hanley
Updated October 24 2023 - 6:56pm, first published 11:12am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Members of the Community and Public Sector Union have voted to take industrial action in the Fair Work Ombudsman, in an effort to pressure the federal government to revise its pay offer.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Justine Landis-Hanley

Justine Landis-Hanley

Federal politics and public sector reporter

I'm a federal politics and public sector reporter at The Canberra Times, with an interest in integrity, regulation, and social services. Contact me with tips and feedback at justine.landishanley@canberratimes.com.au.

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.