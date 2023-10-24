Vital ways to balance labour and leisure Advertising Feature

The years before hanging up the work cape can become a minefield of juggling family responsibilities, debt, and retirement planning, however it is more important than ever to find that elusive work-life balance. Picture Shutterstock

The saying goes, "All work and no play makes Jack a dull boy," but balancing your labour with leisure can be challenging when you're over 55 and still working.

Sometimes referred to as the "sandwich age", many aged 55 and over are juggling the financial minefield of daily costs, increasing health care expenses, debt, retirement planning, and financial responsibilities of both children and aging parents.

Services Australia's Financial Information Service officer Vladimir Jovanov said while it can be daunting managing it all, planning for fun should never take the back seat.

"Work-life balance is extremely important," Vlad said.

"Prioritise your well-being by maintaining a healthy work-life balance by allocating time for leisure, relaxation, and spending quality time with loved ones."

His advice: "Start now".

"No-brainer"

The Financial Information Service provides financial information and education resources to help people get control of their money.

Having worked in his current role for over 15 years, Vlad knows the common financial challenges those 55 and over face.

For many, working is a "no-brainer" when it comes to financial security.

"It provides a steady source of income, which helps increase financial stability and covers everyday expenses as well," Vlad said.

Not to mention the positive social aspects, the routine maintenance and daily purpose an interesting job can provide.

The "B" word

Vlad said budgeting was the simple yet vital step to maintain a healthy work-life balance.

"That's a really important thing, and many people don't put pen to paper," he said.

Develop a comprehensive plan that outlines retirement goals, including expected expenses and sources of income.

"This is a roadmap for your future financial decisions," Vlad said.

An emergency fund is important to have for any unexpected expenses.

"Having this financial safety net can reduce stress and maintain your retirement savings."

Investments

It's necessary to consider your investment strategy.

"Older workers may need to reassess their investment portfolio to make sure it aligns with their retirement goals," he said.

He said it's important to review how much risk you're taking and how much you're comfortable with.

"I'm not questioning if you should take a more conservative approach, but just make sure it aligns with your current situation".

On the pulse

Stay up to date with financial trends, investment options, and government budget changes relating to tax laws or retirement benefits that may affect your financial situation.

"Having control of your finances gives you options, time and the freedom to live your life the way you choose," Vlad said.

For more, head online to servicesaustralia.gov.au/fis or phone 132 300 and mention 'financial information service'.