Times Past: October 25, 1986

Not many in 2023 can say they have worked in the same place for the same company or government department for four decades. On this day in 1986, The Canberra Times reported on the retirement of a ACT Government gardener after 40 years of service.
Jack Milligan stood out at the Red Hill City Parks Administration. He was the only person wearing a suit. However, it was a special occasion. Mr Milligan, surrounded by his mates, was celebrating his retirement after 42 years of government service as a gardener and plant operator in the ACT.
Mr Milligan was planning a quiet celebration. He rarely drank and according to his mates, did not swear. About 100 of Mr Milligan's friends were present at the depot.
"He is a just a quiet, really beaut guy," one mate said. "He's uncomplicated and has most of his needs. We all threw in and have given him a gold watch."
For Mr Milligan it was the end of a working career which began when he moved to Canberra in 1936 as a 14 year old. He first worked near Tharwa and Hill station. In 1944 he started working for the government.
He did have one regret. He would have liked to contact any surviving members of his family. He was not sure what day his birthday was because he has no proper birth papers. He was born in an Aboriginal family and removed at four months old. He was hoping to try and locate his missing brothers and sisters now he had retired.
He was also ready to enjoy more of his favourite hobby of rifle shooting in which he had previously won a bronze medal in a competition.
