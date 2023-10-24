The Canberra Times
Times Past: October 25, 1986

By Jess Hollingsworth
October 25 2023 - 12:00am
Not many in 2023 can say they have worked in the same place for the same company or government department for four decades. On this day in 1986, The Canberra Times reported on the retirement of a ACT Government gardener after 40 years of service.

