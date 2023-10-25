Medical breakthroughs and technology is moving at a lightning speed in 2023 but on this day in 1995, The Canberra Times shared a report on the first replica of a human ear that had been grown on the back of a hairless mouse.
From Boston, America: It's not from a sideshow, the mouse with a human ear on its back is real. With others it is expanding a science called tissue engineering: skin and cartilage are grown for transplantation to people.
The mouse in question, at University of Massachusetts anaesthesiologist Dr Charles Vacanti's laboratory, was being used to refine the technology that would let them regrow ears and noses.
Linda Griffith-Cima, an assistant professor of chemical engineering who helped Dr Vacanti grow the first ears on mice, said she did it at the request of plastic surgeon Dr Joe Upton.
"He said, 'I see these kids who are born without ears and I have boys who come in whose ears have been chewed off in playground fights, and I can't sew them back on because they are so damaged'," she said.
The mouse was specially bred to not reject human tissue for this purpose and was deemed healthy after the ear was removed from it's back.
Dr Peter Theran, director of laboratory animal welfare for the Massachusetts Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, said he did not oppose the research. "Generally speaking, we support the use of tissue culture work because often it means using fewer live animals," he said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.