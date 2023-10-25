The Canberra Times
Times Past: October 25, 1995

By Jess Hollingsworth
October 26 2023 - 12:00am
Medical breakthroughs and technology is moving at a lightning speed in 2023 but on this day in 1995, The Canberra Times shared a report on the first replica of a human ear that had been grown on the back of a hairless mouse.

