The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

ACT Magistrates Court sentences mother for child neglect

HN
By Hannah Neale
Updated October 24 2023 - 5:17pm, first published 5:11pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A mother left her two-year-old child alone at home with a knife, no water, wearing soiled clothes for almost four hours.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
HN

Hannah Neale

Reporter

Hannah is a reporter with The Canberra Times. She is currently covering ACT courts. Hannah started as a journalist with The Southern Highland News and The Goulburn Post before moving to the ACT.

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.