Given ACT education data on student outcomes and the many issues that need to be addressed why aren't the Education Minister and her directorate's senior executive staff prepared to venture beyond set-piece comments at a "future of education" summit? ("'No simple answers': Berry", October 21).
Do political and media management priorities cause prevarication? Is there a basic unwillingness to be transparent?
Ten of thousands of ratepayers, parents, teachers, and public school students deserve more open and honest communication about these matters.
This year's rates notice advised that 23 per cent of the ACT's rates collection is funding $1.7 billion of education expenditure.
Surely some substantive findings and indicators of likely change directions are available from all the serious work and listening done so far about the failure to meet strategic education achievement targets.
It is time to do a lot more than just keep mentioning the provision of free Chromebooks, and a lengthy free meal pilot for five schools. Waiting until the next budget or drum-roll time in the lead up to the 2024 election would not be acceptable to most either.
The Labor Education Minister has been in that role since 2016 and in the government since 2012.
Over this period and earlier, public school outcomes have been patchy. But with Labor/Greens having a clear majority in the Assembly there is no way to get Ministers to be fully transparent and accountable.
According to ABS data the ACT Education Directorate under has fewer teachers (relative to out of school staff) than NSW. The difference is equivalent to about 200 more teachers in Canberra's government schools - about two teachers per school.
My understanding is that volunteer efforts in schools are largely limited to parents with some other assistance. Plenty of Canberrans would volunteer to assist teachers. But would the current union-centric government would be openminded?
Is it possible that if we elect sensible independents in 2024, rather than continuing with ACT Labor/Greens in total control, we'd get better and more equitable education outcomes?
It was nice to see a common sense article about the tram by Dr Michael de Percy ("Electric buses are cheaper, more flexible than Canberra light rail", October 20).
He correctly highlights that the tram public transport solution is a century out of date.
I did ask the "community consultation" contact to give me just one advantage of the tram versus electric buses. Not surprisingly, to date I have not received an answer.
Almost comically, the ACT government has decided to retain our disgusting fleet of smelly and toxic diesel buses until 2040 whilst banning new petrol powered cars in 2030.
Walter Burley Griffin's design for Canberra specified the then latest non-polluting transport: an electric tram.
As Michael de Percy pointed out, in 1926 the government decided on buses, more suitable and less expensive for the decentralised garden city.
One-hundred-and-one years after the Griffin's winning design, the ACT government decided to invest in trams. This was two years after the Chinese automobile company BYD produced its BYD K9, an electric bus so successful that by 2013 it was manufactured in California to satisfy US demand.
The Gungahlin tram is great for anybody who can afford to live within 10 minutes' walk of a stop. The remaining odd 90 per cent of the population pays for it and suffers the resulting underfunding of essential public services.
Worst of all, the tram is not climate change resilient. Heavy storms will damage overhead wires. Electricity outages and blockages from fallen objects can also stop the whole line. Electric buses can drive around blockages and dedicated bus lanes can be used by emergency vehicles during the predicted devastating fires.
I thought that the anti-tram lobbyists were still skulking in the back rooms of the ACT Liberal Party until I saw Dr Michael de Percy's contribution "Was light rail a step backwards for public transport?" (October 22).
The distinction which should be drawn here is one between public transport and mass transport.
I well remember the long lines of pre-tram buses and can contrast them with our efficient light rail vehicles which can move vast numbers of passengers quickly, including their bicycles, prams, mobility scooters and wheelchairs.
I am grateful to the ACT voters for denying Alastair and Jeremy the opportunity of ripping up the tram tracks and replacing them with electric buses, which would travel in formation like their diesel forebears.
Sometimes, just sometimes, if I bother to wade all the way through Ian Warden's ramblings, I come across a gem of genius.
He's just done it again in "Ticking off the TikTok ockers" (October 21) bemoaning the outcome of the Voice referendum.
But he concluded by thinking that perhaps the unique result in Canberra was not due to higher intelligence or virtue, but "is more to do with our being exceptionally rich and plump and lucky".
Perhaps that's it. We knew the Voice would never impact us anyway and we couldn't care about any possible impact on the rest of the country. Well spotted Ian.
Re: "Alexander Maconochie Centre security searches seem hit and miss" (Letters, October 23).
The ACT Corrections Management (Search) Policy 2023 lays out the different types of searches that can be conducted.
It's not a one-size-fits-all approach.
Staff and official visitors would generally be subjected to more rudimentary searches because they are known to AMC, have undergone rigorous checks, and carry much less risk than members of the public who the centre knows little about.
However, in the spirit of good risk management practices the AMC also has the authority to undertake more substantial checks (like the K9 unit, emptying of pockets etc).
This is the "elephants trampling" approach.
It's not always done but the element of surprise, and ad hoc checks ensures that those trusted people who expect not to be searched, can also be subject to more rigorous checks at times.
Custodial Officers also undergo security checking on their way into the facility.
Conducting more rigorous checks takes resources in a tight fiscal environment.
So the "inconsistencies" noted by Janine may be intentional, and reflective of budgeting issues where dollars are rightfully pointed towards where corrective services can do most good.
Senator Michaelia Cash spent a lot of the last 12 months claiming the Voice would embed in the Constitution paramount rights in favour of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islanders who comprise.
She has consistently claimed that this would give 3.8 per cent of the population an advantage which would be superior to the rights of the other 96.2 per cent of Australians.
She also claimed the Voice could interfere on any matter it might choose including, famously, submarines and parking tickets.
Then last week, she introduced the Australian Capital Territory Dangerous Drugs Bill 2023 which was designed to nullify an ACT law that is nothing to do with her or her constituency of Western Australia.
So Senator Cash, who happens to be 0.0000038 per cent of the Australian population, is quite relaxed about her capacity to try to restrict the rights of 1.8 per cent of the population (the ACT) none of whom voted for her.
Senator Cash seems to be a little confused as to how democracy works.
It's sad that some of our senior Defence personnel do not appear to be taking the possibility of unidentified flying objects as a security threat seriously ("The truth is out there: Australia accused of treating UFO threat as a "piss-take"", October 22).
Understandably, the matter is being taken more seriously in the United States where they are ever alert to possible security threats.
They are even said to check beneath their beds each night for the presence of Reds.
How shamefaced our sceptical defence personnel would be if tomorrow green beings with telescopic eyes were to be observed in a field attempting to communicate with a cow in their fluted extra-terrestrial language ordering it to take them to its leader.
Vasily Martin (Letters, October 21) says "if Canberra wants to be left alone it needs to be mature enough to deserve it". My question to Vasily then, is why should Canberra be held to a different standard than the rest of the country?
Right wingers suggest we supported the Voice because we are all greedy fat cats itching to get our hands on more public money. Some of these critics live here. I think of them as self-hating Canberrans. Why don't they go somewhere else?
Israel has violated 28 UN security council resolutions, carpet bombed Gaza, using US and Australian munitions, and apparently imposed "collective punishment", all with the support of the US. Why would any nation "observe international law"?
Groups of anonymous Aboriginal leaders are criticising everyone but themselves for the "no" vote. They should get behind Senator Jacinta Nampijinpa Price, Warren Mundine, and others to find out (forensically), what has happened to the resources being spent on Indigenous programs.
It would be better for the US, and Australia, to take a more even-handed approach to the Israel-Palestine conflict. Too much support for Israel emboldens it and negates the restraint the US has called for. It would also help reduce protests by Palestinian communities in Australia.
Mark Sproat asserts that to be admitted to a university does not require intelligence (Letters, October 23). I fail to see how anyone who graduates from high school or college with the necessary high-level exam results to qualify could lack "intelligence". He infers ACT citizens who voted "yes" are "educated fools". Does that mean that he is a bigoted fool?
If government is going to favour flats over houses it should at least insist on improved siting, privacy, amenity, open space, outlook, solar, and general accommodation standards, to suit families.
Doug Hurst's letter (October 23) contains a splendid list of headlined actions he claims the "no" advocates offered during the campaign. But, as Doug probably said in one of his many letters throughout the campaign, where's the detail?
Eric Hunter (Letters, October 23) needs to get over it. The nation voted a resounding "no" to defeat a referendum proposal which would have divided us by the colour of our skin.
To encourage the uptake of EVs in Canberra the Chief Minister should provide free and limitless parking for EVs throughout Canberra.
