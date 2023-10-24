The Canberra Times
Why can't Yvette Berry be open and transparent about problems?

By Letters to the Editor
October 25 2023 - 5:30am
Given ACT education data on student outcomes and the many issues that need to be addressed why aren't the Education Minister and her directorate's senior executive staff prepared to venture beyond set-piece comments at a "future of education" summit? ("'No simple answers': Berry", October 21).

