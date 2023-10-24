It could be several days before ACT police are able to interview the 70-year-old man who remains the primary suspect in the stabbing death of a woman in a family home in Bruce on Monday night.
"We are yet to establish a motive in relation to the incident," acting Superintendent Mark Steel said.
"There were no signs of a struggle at the scene."
The man suffered knife wounds to his wrists and is under sedation, with a police guard, at the Canberra hospital.
Authorities were called to Kinloch Circuit, Bruce about 5.40pm on Monday and found a 65-year-old woman with stab wounds. She could not be revived and died at the scene.
"A 70-year-old man remains under police guard in hospital in a serious condition. Police are yet to speak to him in relation to this matter," the senior police investigator said.
The incident is being treated as a homicide.
Acting Superintendent Steel said the daughter of the couple called police and was first on the scene. No one else was in the house at the time of the incident.
The couple had lived together in the house together for a lengthy time although police are not able to divulge the nature of the relationship.
The incident happened in the kitchen of the family home, where the body of the victim was found.
"Obviously the family member suffered a great deal of trauma seeing the deceased family member at the scene," he said.
The perimeter of the two-storey house was lined with police tape on Tuesday.
The window blinds in the home were drawn and a covered white car was parked outside the garage inside the closed-off perimeter.
Officers, police vehicles and a forensics van were stationed on the street.
"Homicide squad detectives and forensics crime scene investigators will remain at the scene for some time to come," Acting Superintendent Steel said.
Several neighbours have described being shocked at learning of the woman's death.
They described it as a quiet area, and those spoken to said they had not seen or heard anything until police and paramedics arrived at the scene.
Police requested anyone with information in relation to this matter to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or via www.crimestoppers.com.au quoting reference P2202377.
