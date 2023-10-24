The Canberra Times
Kinloch Cct, Bruce, fatal stabbing treated as homicide: Canberra police

PB
Bageshri Savyasachi
By Peter Brewer, and Bageshri Savyasachi
Updated October 24 2023 - 4:41pm, first published 12:35pm
It could be several days before ACT police are able to interview the 70-year-old man who remains the primary suspect in the stabbing death of a woman in a family home in Bruce on Monday night.

