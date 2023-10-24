Trainer Kris Lees isn't making any grand plans with talented galloper Cloudland, who resumes at Kensington on Wednesday, this preparation but is adamant he's at least a Saturday class horse.
The five-year-old has only raced eight times and won his first three starts, including his debut at Muswellbrook where he wound up on the outside fence, but Lees said he's been a work in progress and that's influenced how lightly raced he's been to date.
After two trials, including a win over Much Much Better at Wyong, Cloudland kicks off in the TAB Handicap (1250m).
"He came from New Zealand, he's a little bit erratic in his early days and having the bleed put him out for three months,'' Lees said.
"There's been a couple of circumstances but otherwise he's a very sound horse.
"I want to try and place him right, the tail of the carnival is the right time and I think he is a genuine Saturday horse."
As Lees mentioned, Cloudland's autumn and winter prep came to an end when he bled in a race at Rosehill on June 3 and incurred the mandatory ban.
It was only his second unplaced run, with the other coming on a heavy track in the Provincial-Midway Championships Final in April, and one with a genuine excuse.
"He looks to have come back really well, there was no indication of a bleed before or since so hopefully it was a one off,'' Lees said.
"The horse has trialled up nicely and I expect him to race well."
Stablemate Classic Deel was beaten 250 lengths when she last stepped out at Warwick Farm two weeks ago but Lees puts a line through that as she suffered severe interference midrace and was basically eased out of the race.
A narrow defeat prior to that says to the trainer she can bounce back in the James Squire Handicap (2400m).
"A horse put her up the fence and pretty much put her out of play,'' Lees said.
"She came through unscathed, the run before was very good so hopefully she's back to where she was."
The Newcastle trainer has dual representation in the Bivouac First Yearlings Handicap (1400m) with Galaxy Belle and Yankee Hussel both second-up and potentially looking for a little further.
Galaxy Belle ran fourth behind Iknowastar in the Black Nugget at Mudgee almost two months ago while Yankee Hussel, a winner of one from 14, resumed at Eagle Farm over 1200m and ran on into fifth back on October 7.
"She's had a gap between runs and a trial, she would probably prefer a bit softer ground,'' Lees said of Galaxy Belle.
"The 1400m is probably not ideal but she will run well.
"Yankee Hussel ran well over an unsuitable trip, she can be a touch aggressive in her manners so we gave her a run at 1200m.
"She's come down to us in good order from the Queensland stable and she'll run well. We raced her at stakes level during her three-year-old season so we haven't placed her softly."
*Selections based on a good track.
3. Gai's Artist is a full sister to former topliner Trapeze Artist making her debut and she did look quite professional in her all the way trial win at Hawkesbury recently. Obviously has a bit to live up to but drawn the fence she has the chance to make a winning start.
Dangers: 2. Betta Being Single is from the powerful Waterhouse/Bott stable and they've won three of the four two-year-old races so far this season. She's trialled twice and in the second went with Miss Judas, who ran well last weekend, in the latest. Logical danger. 4. Hell's Vixen ran third behind Gai's Artist at Hawkesbury in what was her second trial. She's moved well in both hitouts and it wouldn't surprise at all if she's in the finish. 1. Asteride held on well to narrowly win her only trial appearance over her stablemate 5. Petawawa. Both open to improvement.
How to play it: Gai's Artist WIN.
6. Vanquished goes on top first-up since a promising enough first campaign. Ran fourth at Canterbury in a mixed form race won by Kandinsky Abstract in May after leading. Gelded and returned with a couple of trials including a strong win a couple of weeks ago. Looks the one to beat.
Dangers: 5. Taipan Legend was left in front a long way out on debut at Kembla and was only swamped late to run second. Big firmer to start favourite there and open to some improvement with the run. Keep safe. 7. Cheergal has a claim and the inside gate to help out and she could be a big improver on her latest trial over the 900m. She's by So You Think and should relish the extra trip so could surprise. 1. Armed Forces seemed to have his chance at Moonee Valley second-up and will probably need the pattern in his favour from the wide gate here. Could be placed with even luck.
How to play it: Vanquished WIN; Trifecta 6/1,5,7/1,5,7.
2. Chateaux Park doesn't win out of turn but he is racing well and didn't have much luck late when favourite at Warwick Farm in a similar race two weeks ago. Better off at the weights, he will get back but well worth another chance in an even field.
Dangers: 7. Golden Passport went for home a bit early in the same race and was just reeled in over the last 100m finishing fourth. Consistent on pacer who will either lead or be right up there and give a good account. 1. Casual Connection was the winner of that race in a blanket finish. Only rises 0.5kg and is hard to leave out given the similar opposition here. 6. Karmazone gets the blinkers back on after a close third in the same event at Warwick Farm. He's another get back horse and can be in the finish if the breaks go his way.
How to play it: Chateaux Park WIN.
5. Fairway Star looks well placed if she can get a similar run to her first-up win at Hawkesbury where she tracked the speed and sprinted away late for a big win. The extra 100m is in her favour and is a good chance to repeat in slightly tougher grade.
Dangers: 1. Sweet Baby Boom will be the horse to beat and it comes down to how much pressure she has to absorb in the race. Stepped to the 1400m here last time and was kept busy before being a sitting shot for Avebury. Up 4.5kg too but if she controls she'll take running down. 8. Yankee Hussel ran well when resuming over 1200m in Brisbane and she is well worth keeping safe here. Beaten 2.5 lengths by Fireburn in the Doomben Roses and ran sixth in the Queensland Oaks last season so has more ability than her record shows. 3. Molly Nails started favourite in the Panorama at Bathurst and didn't really get into the race, running on for fourth there. Placed to Smashing Eagle and Garza Blanca first-up at Rosehill and on that is in the mix.
How to play it: Fairway Star E/W.
1. Philipsburg is well placed here on his best form. Good effort in a Midway at Randwick two back then couldn't get into the race in the Coonamble Cup. Barrier not so much an issue as he'll drift back a little and is a good each-way chance if he gets the race run to suit.
Dangers: 9. Dead Of Night is an up and comer who backed up a maiden win with a Class 1 victory at Canberra a few weeks ago. Drawn nicely should have no troubles with the extra 200m here. Check betting for a push. 5. Yet He Moves is another who is enjoying a good preparation and steps up in grade after a close second at Hawkesbury over 2000m. Every chance to measure up with a soft run from the inside alley. 7. Condrieu has been thereabouts in two starts over more ground since an easy win at Newcastle at 1850m. Just coming back that little bit in trip could be the key and she's well worth including in the chances.
How to play it: Philipsburg E/W.
4. Waikiki had some support when she resumed at Warwick Farm and didn't have any luck when she needed it as she finished ninth there but beaten under three lengths. Fitter for it and was a second-up winner last time around so can rebound quickly.
Dangers: 9. Gustosisimo promised a bit last preparation then led all the way to a maiden win first-up at Hawkesbury as a $1.40 chance. Imagine he pushes forward here and while up in class could go on with it. 3. Fleetwood hasn't raced since chasing home Ozzmosis and Royal Tribute at Randwick back in June after a first-up Warwick Farm maiden win. Latest trial wasn't eye-catching and drawn wide here but worth some respect. 6. Divine Vicky comes through the same race as Waikiki and she boxed on okay to be beaten under two lengths. Big winner at Scone before that and while drawn the outside it might suit her style if they can run on. Keep in mind.
How to play it: Waikiki WIN; Trifecta 4/3,6,9/3,6,9.
10. Shadows Of Love should have been right in the finish first-up at Warwick Farm but was cut out of a run at a vital stage. She was a slight drifter in betting there so will be fitter for the run and has struck a winnable race. Drawn well again and with even luck can go close.
Dangers: 4. Cloudland resumes after bleeding at his last start so that can be forgiven. Beat Much Much Better in his first trial then narrowly denied in the second. Good fresh record and can't be underestimated. 3. Shohei is lightly raced and was run down by Foxy Frida at her last start at Bendigo which isn't bad credentials for a midweek race. Latest trial was eye-catching and she should be popular. Go well. 5. Growl hit the line like a coming winner first-up at Warwick Farm with a close fourth over 1200m. Only gets an extra 50m here and a wide gate so look for him running on again and if it pans out he could be a major player.
How to play it: Shadows Of Love WIN; Trifecta 10/3,4,5/3,4,5.
