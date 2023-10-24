Dangers: 1. Sweet Baby Boom will be the horse to beat and it comes down to how much pressure she has to absorb in the race. Stepped to the 1400m here last time and was kept busy before being a sitting shot for Avebury. Up 4.5kg too but if she controls she'll take running down. 8. Yankee Hussel ran well when resuming over 1200m in Brisbane and she is well worth keeping safe here. Beaten 2.5 lengths by Fireburn in the Doomben Roses and ran sixth in the Queensland Oaks last season so has more ability than her record shows. 3. Molly Nails started favourite in the Panorama at Bathurst and didn't really get into the race, running on for fourth there. Placed to Smashing Eagle and Garza Blanca first-up at Rosehill and on that is in the mix.