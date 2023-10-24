'I gave it all to my wife': Woden man wins lottery twice in less than a month

A Woden man has struck gold again after discovering he had won more than $200,000 in the latest Lucky Lotteries Mega Jackpot draw.
The win happened less than a month after he had won a share in a $1.3 million Saturday Lotto division one win.
The ACT resident won the guaranteed first prize of $200,000 in Lucky Lotteries Mega Jackpot draw 1629, drawn on Monday.
The winning man's entry also scored two consolation prizes of $1000, bolstering his total lottery loot to $202,000.
The winning entry of 10 consecutive numbers was purchased online at thelott.com - the official home of Australia's lotteries.
He also scored a syndicate share worth $147,491.96 in Saturday Lotto draw 4403, on September 30.
His total prize winnings in less than a month came to just shy of $350,000.
When an official from The Lott called to reveal the news straight after the draw, the man was in disbelief.
"Oh my god! Thank you," he said.
"This is crazy. Just last month I won a division one syndicate share in Saturday Lotto. I can't believe this. What a shock.
"I've been playing for more than 18 years with no luck and now, suddenly, I get two wins in less than a month.
"What a memorable day."
The man revealed he was going to give much of his winnings to family.
"For my division on syndicate win, I gave it all to my wife," he said.
"I think with this prize, I'll put some away for my children's education.
"Then I'll donate some and put the rest towards a holiday for my family."
