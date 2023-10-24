Currently, Australians pay for waste management through their rates. This is a "pay-as-you-own" system. The cost is determined by the property's value, regardless of the amount of waste generated. Renters indirectly contribute to this cost by paying rent. Neither owner-occupiers nor renters have any incentive to reduce waste generation when the cost is levied on property value rather than the amount of waste. An alternative approach gaining momentum in other parts of the world is the "pay-as-you-throw" approach, such as Stockholm and Taipei. This system charges households based on the weight of their waste, usually the general waste that needs to be discarded in landfill, while the collection of food waste and other recyclables remains free to encourage waste sorting. Recent research in Italy shows pay-as-you-throw schemes result in significant reductions in both the quantity of waste and costs associated with waste disposal in many Italian municipalities. The reduced costs flow on to savings for councils that could potentially reduce waste management fees passed on to homeowners and renters through council rates. Giving households incentives to reduce waste and find alternatives to disposal encourages residents to place a higher value on food that may otherwise be sent to landfill.