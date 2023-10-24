The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Study finds there are three different types of food wasters

By Trang Nguyen, Patrick O'Connor
October 25 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Each year, Australian households discard about 2.5 million tonnes of food. Most (73 per cent) of this food waste ends up in landfill. This is costly and contributes to escalating greenhouse gas emissions, because food waste rotting in landfill produces methane. So reducing household food waste and diverting it from landfill saves money, improves food security and benefits the environment.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.