A degustation menu isn't exactly what you think when the phrase "trick or treat" comes to mind, but we don't hate the idea of it. And it seems Luna Bar doesn't either.
Fresh off its wins at the Australian Hotels Association Awards, the Sydney Building bar has announced a daring dining experience for Halloween.
On Saturday, as the sun sets and Luna Bar's lights dim, indulge in a hauntingly delicious degustation menu curated by this year's Australian Hotels Association chef of the year Adrianne Davo.
Her devilishly devised degustation menu will send your tastebuds howling to the moon.
Luna Bar's venue manager, Nick Muir, promises guests will be in for a thrill this spooky season.
"For one night only, summon your courage and secure a booking to embark on this spooktacular culinary adventure. As guests navigate through the menu, they'll be confronted with surprises at every course," he says.
"From the sumptuous striploin with vegemite, coffee sauce and pickled radish to our favourite chicken supreme dish featuring black rice and housemade pineapple sauce, every plate embraces the extraordinary.
"But fear not, if your thirst becomes as insatiable as your curiosity, cocktail cauldrons brimming with spine-tingling concoctions will be swiftly delivered to you and your guests. Perfectly complementing the delectable dishes that await you, sip on these bewitching potions from the Black Margarita, Morticia's Elixir or Lurch's lethal libation - a potent blend of Makers Mark bourbon, elderflower liqueur, grapefruit, and mint."
The creepy dinner experience offers three-, six- or eight-course options, starting from $45, with seating at 6pm and 8pm.
"This is more than just a meal; it is an immersive and unforgettable experience that will leave you with unforgettable memories long after Halloween has passed," Muir said.
"So gather your wits and your friends and join us at Luna Bar, where we dare you to experience for yourself why we've been crowned this year's [Australian Hotels Association] Best Bar and Best New Venue."
To book go to lunabar.com.au.
