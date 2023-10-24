The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Luna Bar to host Halloween degustation dinner

By Staff Reporters
October 25 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A degustation menu isn't exactly what you think when the phrase "trick or treat" comes to mind, but we don't hate the idea of it. And it seems Luna Bar doesn't either.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.