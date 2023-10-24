The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra
Sensitive Content

Mitchell MacNaughton convicted for assault, property damage, hitting dog

TP
By Tim Piccione
October 25 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mitchell MacNaughton waves to media cameras outside court on Tuesday. Picture by Tim Piccione
Mitchell MacNaughton waves to media cameras outside court on Tuesday. Picture by Tim Piccione

A man stabbed a woman's phone to stop her "calling for help" during a protracted and "totally unprovoked" assault, a court has found.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TP

Tim Piccione

Court reporter

Tim is a journalist with the Canberra Times covering the ACT courts. He came to the nation's capital via the Daily Advertiser in Wagga. Contact: tim.piccione@canberratimes.com.au.

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.